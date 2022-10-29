RECAP as Portsmouth held to 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury at Fratton Park
Pompey are straight back in action this afternoon as they welcome Shrewsbury to Fratton Park.
Danny Cowley’s men come in off the back of their 1-1 draw against Oxford United on Tuesday and are once again on home soil as they go in search of a much-need three points.
The Blues have won just one of their previous six league games which has seen them drop to sixth in the table, despite an impressive start.
Indeed, that could be put down to their injury woes with the head coach reporting that 10 players were on the treatment table following the midweek contest.
Steve Cotterill returns to Fratton Park where he spent 16 months in charge between 2010 and 2011 and will be looking to help his current side close in on the play-offs.
You can follow the action with build-up, updates, team news, and video before live coverage when the game gets under way from 3pm.
LIVE: Pompey v Shrewsbury
Full-time
Pompey 1-1 Shrewsbury.
Pompey can’t find a way through. Long balls forward at this point.
Five minutes added on as Shrewsbury have their first corner of the game.
Frustrations growing as the clock ticks down.
Pigott tries a looping ball into the box which ic cleared for a throw. Pompey fans getting right behind their side.
Freeman replaces Swanson at right-back. The ex-Arsenal has had his best game in a Pompey shirt and is getting a well deserved cheer as he walks off.
Pigott comes on for Scarlett. Not much to report other than that, Pompey trying everthing to break the Salop defence down, but can Pigott do it?
Ryan Bowman and Rekeil Pyke replaces Street and Saydee.
Dale’s looping shot is just over.