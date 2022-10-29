RECAP as Portsmouth held to 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury at Fratton Park

Danny Cowley’s men come in off the back of their 1-1 draw against Oxford United on Tuesday and are once again on home soil as they go in search of a much-need three points.

The Blues have won just one of their previous six league games which has seen them drop to sixth in the table, despite an impressive start.

Indeed, that could be put down to their injury woes with the head coach reporting that 10 players were on the treatment table following the midweek contest.

Steve Cotterill returns to Fratton Park where he spent 16 months in charge between 2010 and 2011 and will be looking to help his current side close in on the play-offs.

You can follow the action with build-up, updates, team news, and video before live coverage when the game gets under way from 3pm.