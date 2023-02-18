RECAP as Portsmouth held to a goalless draw at Sincil Bank
Pompey return to action this afternoon against Lincoln.
The Blues make the trip to Sincil Bank - a stadium they’ve picked up maximum points in all of their last four league visits.
But it won’t be an easy task this afternoon, with the Imps unbeaten on home soil in League One this term.
John Mousinho’s men will be looking to build on their midweek victory against Burton, which saw Dane Scarlett’s stoppage-time strike seal the triumph.
Indeed, the Blues will be hopeful of a return for Ronan Curtis, Matt Macey, Di’Shon Brown and Marlon Pack after their recent set-backs.
Meanwhile, Clark Robertson, Jayden Reid, Jay Mingi, Zak Swanson and Tom Lowery have all been ruled out.
You’ll be able to follow all the action from Sincil Bank with team-news, video and build-up before live commentary from 3pm.
LIVE: Lincoln v Pompey
Key Events
- Pompey return to action after midweek victory against Burton.
- Blues make two changes with Macey and Tunnicliffe returning.
- Lincoln undefeated at Sincil Bank this season.
Bishop no!!!! The striker foun himself one-on-one with Rushworth and you’d put your money on the forward to score but he fired the effort so far over from close range.
So close by Bishop. Pompey are still pushing for a winner as the Blues striker fires an effort straight at Rushworth.
Pompey go up the other end and have the ball in the net before Scarlett’s effort was ruled out for offside.