The Blues make the trip to Sincil Bank - a stadium they’ve picked up maximum points in all of their last four league visits.

But it won’t be an easy task this afternoon, with the Imps unbeaten on home soil in League One this term.

John Mousinho’s men will be looking to build on their midweek victory against Burton, which saw Dane Scarlett’s stoppage-time strike seal the triumph.

LIVE: Lincoln v Pompey.

Meanwhile, Clark Robertson, Jayden Reid, Jay Mingi, Zak Swanson and Tom Lowery have all been ruled out.

