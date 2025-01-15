Live

RECAP as Portsmouth horrors on road continue at Blackburn

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 15th Jan 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 21:38 BST
Good evening from Ewood Park as Pompey return to Championship action at Blackburn.

The Blues will aim to climb out of the bottom three once again, after slipping back into the relegation zone following last night’s result.

We’ll be building up to tonight’s kick-off at 7.45pm before team news drops an hour ahead of the action getting underway.

There’ll then be more build-up and video before we bring you live updates, as John Mousinho’s men go in search of a much-needed success on the road.

LIVE Blackburn Rovers v Portsmouth

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 21:38 BST

Full-time

Blackburn 3 Pompey 0

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 21:34 BST

90+2

Devlin drifts shot wide from inside box

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 21:31 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 21:27 BST

Five to go plus stoppages

Pompey in damage limitation mode now

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 21:22 BST

Subs

Devlin and Ritchie on for Murphy and Lang

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 21:22 BST

Collapse

Three goals in 15 minutes and it’s a familiar collapse on the road.

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 21:18 BST

Goal Blackburn

Game over as Weimann grabs third

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 21:18 BST

Goal Blackburn 2-0

Pompey left to rue a big miss from Bishop before break with it all square at Blackburn. Bit of a rugged throwback clash with the Blues toughing it out and home side having better chances, before Magic Man hits bar from few yards out. Atkinson the standout performer.

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 21:07 BST

Double Pompey change

Towler and Saydee for Atkinson and Dozzell.

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 21:03 BST

Not good for Schmid

Have to ask questions of Schmid for Gueye's header as he nods home from a tight angle from Brittain's deep cross.

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 21:02 BST

Goal Blackburn

Gueye

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 20:56 BST

CHANGES

Cozier-Duberry and Gueye on for Dolan and Hedges

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 20:55 BST

Double Rovers change incoming

Cozier-Duberry and Gueye coming on.

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 20:53 BST

52

Pompey have pushed Dozzell on with Hayden replacing Lane.

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 20:51 BST

51

Pack heads over Potts’ free-kick.

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 20:51 BST

50

Tronstad booked for taking out Lang 30 yards out.

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 20:47 BST

Attendance

13,703 (1,532 away fans)

Wed, 15 Jan, 2025, 20:47 BST

Second half underway

Injured Lane off for Hayden

