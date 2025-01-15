RECAP as Portsmouth horrors on road continue at Blackburn
The Blues will aim to climb out of the bottom three once again, after slipping back into the relegation zone following last night’s result.
We’ll be building up to tonight’s kick-off at 7.45pm before team news drops an hour ahead of the action getting underway.
There’ll then be more build-up and video before we bring you live updates, as John Mousinho’s men go in search of a much-needed success on the road.
LIVE Blackburn Rovers v Portsmouth
Full-time
Blackburn 3 Pompey 0
Devlin drifts shot wide from inside box
Stoppage time
Six minutes
Five to go plus stoppages
Pompey in damage limitation mode now
Devlin and Ritchie on for Murphy and Lang
Collapse
Three goals in 15 minutes and it’s a familiar collapse on the road.
Goal Blackburn
Game over as Weimann grabs third
Goal Blackburn 2-0
Pompey left to rue a big miss from Bishop before break with it all square at Blackburn. Bit of a rugged throwback clash with the Blues toughing it out and home side having better chances, before Magic Man hits bar from few yards out. Atkinson the standout performer.
Double Pompey change
Towler and Saydee for Atkinson and Dozzell.
Not good for Schmid
Have to ask questions of Schmid for Gueye's header as he nods home from a tight angle from Brittain's deep cross.
Goal Blackburn
Gueye
CHANGES
Cozier-Duberry and Gueye on for Dolan and Hedges
Double Rovers change incoming
Cozier-Duberry and Gueye coming on.
Pompey have pushed Dozzell on with Hayden replacing Lane.
Pack heads over Potts’ free-kick.
Tronstad booked for taking out Lang 30 yards out.
Attendance
13,703 (1,532 away fans)
Second half underway
Injured Lane off for Hayden
