RECAP as Portsmouth leapfrog Stoke City and rise to 18th in Championship

Good evening as John Mousinho’s Pompey return to action against Stoke City.

Mousinho’s men will be looking to cement the return of Fortress Fratton and their side’s powerful form on home soil against the Potters, with five wins from six and 16 points from a possible 18.

There’s a tantalising potential prize as high as 18th on the line tonight, but a tough challenge lies in wait with Mark Robins’ side unbeaten in five themselves.