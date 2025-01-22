RECAP as Portsmouth leapfrog Stoke City and rise to 18th in Championship
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mousinho’s men will be looking to cement the return of Fortress Fratton and their side’s powerful form on home soil against the Potters, with five wins from six and 16 points from a possible 18.
There’s a tantalising potential prize as high as 18th on the line tonight, but a tough challenge lies in wait with Mark Robins’ side unbeaten in five themselves.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with team news, video and talking points before the action gets underway at 7.45pm
LIVE Pompey v Stoke City
Thunderous tackle from Devlin on Wilmot which the home crowd loves. It’s low, a straight leg and he wins the ball but Stoke fuming. He gets a yellow.
Stoppage time
Three minutes
Five to go plus stoppages
Pompey seeing this home - at present...
15 to go
Plus stoppages
Dozzell has come on
Hayden replaced
Pompey not letting up
This team won’t stop pressing! Chimes ring out as fans love what they’re seeing!
Warm ovation for Enda Stevens as he replaces xx
Big chance for a fourth as Lang turns over the ball and it’s worked to Bishop who takes a touch in the box and angles his finish agonisingly wide of the post.
Ritchie lets fly from 20 yards and it’s shifting around as Johansson parries the ball away,
Pack’s header to Bishop at the back post but Wilmot gets in a key header
Triple change
Rose, Ho and Lowe on for Seko Moran and Tchamadeu
Pompey corner
Ogilvie manhandled but ref plays on
Hayden pea-rolls a 20 yarder wide
Lowe on for Ennis
Murphy at Johansson from 20 yards.
Big goal
More stinking Stoke defender as Baker fluffs his clearance and Ogilvie atones for their first goal by prodding home in front of the Fratton End!
OGILVIEEEEEEEEEEEE
3-1!
Second half underway
No changes - Lang was limping at the end of the first half.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.