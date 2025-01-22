Live

RECAP as Portsmouth leapfrog Stoke City and rise to 18th in Championship

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 18:06 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 21:40 BST
Good evening as John Mousinho’s Pompey return to action against Stoke City.

Mousinho’s men will be looking to cement the return of Fortress Fratton and their side’s powerful form on home soil against the Potters, with five wins from six and 16 points from a possible 18.

There’s a tantalising potential prize as high as 18th on the line tonight, but a tough challenge lies in wait with Mark Robins’ side unbeaten in five themselves.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with team news, video and talking points before the action gets underway at 7.45pm

LIVE Pompey v Stoke City

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 21:36 BST

90+1

Thunderous tackle from Devlin on Wilmot which the home crowd loves. It’s low, a straight leg and he wins the ball but Stoke fuming. He gets a yellow.

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 21:34 BST

Stoppage time

Three minutes

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 21:34 BST

Five to go plus stoppages

Pompey seeing this home - at present...

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 21:19 BST

15 to go

Plus stoppages

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 21:17 BST

Dozzell has come on

Hayden replaced

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 21:14 BST

Pompey not letting up

This team won’t stop pressing! Chimes ring out as fans love what they’re seeing!

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 21:12 BST

Change

Warm ovation for Enda Stevens as he replaces xx

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 21:10 BST

CHANCE

Big chance for a fourth as Lang turns over the ball and it’s worked to Bishop who takes a touch in the box and angles his finish agonisingly wide of the post.

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 21:07 BST

CHANCE

Ritchie lets fly from 20 yards and it’s shifting around as Johansson parries the ball away,

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 21:05 BST

CHANCE

Pack’s header to Bishop at the back post but Wilmot gets in a key header

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 21:04 BST

Triple change

Rose, Ho and Lowe on for Seko Moran and Tchamadeu

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 21:04 BST

Pompey corner

Ogilvie manhandled but ref plays on

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 21:01 BST

57

Hayden pea-rolls a 20 yarder wide

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 21:00 BST

56

Lowe on for Ennis

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 20:55 BST

CHANCE

Murphy at Johansson from 20 yards.

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 20:53 BST

Big goal

More stinking Stoke defender as Baker fluffs his clearance and Ogilvie atones for their first goal by prodding home in front of the Fratton End!

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 20:52 BST

OGILVIEEEEEEEEEEEE

3-1!

Wed, 22 Jan, 2025, 20:50 BST

Second half underway

No changes - Lang was limping at the end of the first half.

