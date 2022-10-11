RECAP as Portsmouth put five past south coast rivals Southampton in Hampshire Cup
Pompey welcome south coast rivals Southampton to Fratton Park this evening in the Hampshire Cup.
Danny Cowley admitted he will be fielding a much younger squad, which will also include a number of first-team names to add some experience to the ranks.
The Saints will be sending their B team, their renamed under-23s side, across the M27 and have had a wealth of experience this term taking on Exeter and Forest Green in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Although there will be plenty of youth involved, it promises to be an exciting second round clash between the two south coast rivals, who haven’t met since 2019.
You can follow the action with us this evening with team news, gossip and video to come before kick off, ahead of live commentary when we get under way from 7.30pm.
LIVE: Pompey v Southampton
Neil Allen’s verdict
Pompey XI 5 Southampton B 2: Neil Allen's verdict - Blues take south-coast derby honours in eventful Hampshire Cup game
The opposition consisted of teenagers plus an experienced head in Olly Lancashire lending senior support.
Full-time
Mottoh’s goal is the last of the action as Pompey win 5-2 against Southampton.
The academy youngster is at the far post and gets Pompey’s fifth.
Mingi is replaced by Dan Murray.
Hume drives into the box, his cross is met by Pigott but fires wide.
Four minutes added on.
Laidlaw wins a corner for the Blues. Pompey just keeping this in the corner.
Pompey just seeing this one out, quite happy to pass it around themselves.
Another stoppage as Charles recieves treatment. Charles has been replaced by Will Merry.