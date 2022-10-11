Portsmouth boss reveals approach ahead of south coast derby with Southampton

The Blues boss has revealed he plans to send a young side out into action against their fierce south coast rivals tonight at Fratton Park.

But he will supplement that group taken from the club’s academy with some first-team experience in the second round showdown (7.30pm).

It promises to be an exciting occasion for a number of the under-18 set-up, who will get the opportunity to step out under the lights against their foes from along the M27.

Southampton are fielding their B team in the competition, their renamed under-23 side, which has picked up experience in the Papa John’s Trophy this term against Exeter and Forest Green.

The category one academy can call upon vast resources, has an impressive record for developing talent and currently has over 20 international players in its set-up up to under-21 level.

With plenty of local talent among the Pompey group, Cowley believes there will those inolved who know exactly what it means to take part in a south coast derby.

Cowley said: ‘We’re going to try to win.

‘It’s a development game for us so our young players will play in it.

‘That’s linked to the rules of the competition, so we will have a young team and some senior players who will support the young players. That’s our plan.

‘It’s always great to play Fratton Park, that’s always an absolute blessing to play at such a wonderful stadium, and, of course, it’s against Southampton.

‘There will be (local players involved) and it’s a good challenge for us, because it’s our under-18s and Southampton have a few more tiers above us up to under-23 level.

‘So it’s going to be a challenge for our academy, but we have some young players in the first team as well and some of them need game time and we’re looking forward to it.’

The likes of experience pair Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe need playing time, while younger senior players like Zak Swanson and Jay Mingi could also be given minutes.

Cowley added: ‘It’s going to be their under-23s, whereas ours is predominantly an under-18 team.

‘We want to set our young players up for success, but we want them involved in this fixture.