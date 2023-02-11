John Mousinho’s men have a new lease of life under their new head coach, winning twice, drawing once and losing once since his appointment in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson could be in line to make their returns following spells out with injury, while Tom Lowery, Jay Mingi, Clark Robertson & Ronan Curtis are expected to miss out.

Plymouth v Pompey.

The Pilgrims will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday last week and sit second in the table.