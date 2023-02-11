News you can trust since 1877
RECAP as Portsmouth slump to successive away defeats after 3-1 loss at Plymouth

Pompey renew their rivalry with Plymouth this afternoon.

By Pepe Lacey
2 minutes ago

The Blues make the trip to Devon, with a sell-out crowd expected at Home Park.

John Mousinho’s men have a new lease of life under their new head coach, winning twice, drawing once and losing once since his appointment in January.

Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson could be in line to make their returns following spells out with injury, while Tom Lowery, Jay Mingi, Clark Robertson & Ronan Curtis are expected to miss out.

Plymouth v Pompey.
The Pilgrims will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday last week and sit second in the table.

We’ll be providing updates, team news and video before live commentary when the action gets under way from 3pm.

LIVE: Plymouth v Pompey

Key Events

  • Pompey make trip to Devon with a sell-out at Home Park expected.
  • One change for Blues as Oluwayemi replaces Macey in goal.
  • Rafferty, Swanson, Lowery, Mingi, Robertson, Curtis miss out.
Show new updates

Pompey fall to a 3-1 defeat at Plymouth.

Hardie wins it for Plymouth.

Six minutes added on.

Pompey throwing everything they’ve got at this. One minute in normal time to go.

85'

Pigott and Hume replace Morrell and Ogilvie.

84'

There’s still life in Pompey, they’re pilling plenty of pressure on Plymouth.

