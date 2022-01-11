RECAP as Portsmouth's hopes of another Wembley visit are dashed at Cambridge
Welcome to the Abbey Stadium for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Cambridge United.
A place in the quarter-finals of the competition and a trip to Rotherham United is at stake as Pompey make a quick return to the Abbey Stadium, eight days after the 0-0 draw in the league.
We’ll be be building up to kick-off with team news at 6pm, along with video, talking points and then live commentary from 6pm.
LIVE: Cambridge United 2 Portsmouth 1
Last updated: Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 20:54
- Knibbs opens scoring (49min)
- Knibbs makes it 2-0 (59min)
- Jacobs close-range finish gives Pompey hope (79min)
FT Cambridge 2 Pompey 1
Ball into the box towards Marquis but the flag is up.
Tunnicliffe shot from the edge of the box deflected for a goal kick
Six minutes’ stoppage time
Dickens on for Lankester.
Harness attacks but the ball ricochets for a goal kick.
Okedina with a key touch as Marquis lurks from Romeo’s cross
Marquis plants a close-range header wide as a great chance for a leveller goes begging.
Lankester shot deflected for a corner
Cup hero Ironside on for Knibbs as Cambridge pressure earns the home side a corner, which is cleared.