RECAP as Portsmouth's hopes of another Wembley visit are dashed at Cambridge

Welcome to the Abbey Stadium for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Cambridge United.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 8:54 pm
Cambridge v Pompey

A place in the quarter-finals of the competition and a trip to Rotherham United is at stake as Pompey make a quick return to the Abbey Stadium, eight days after the 0-0 draw in the league.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

We’ll be be building up to kick-off with team news at 6pm, along with video, talking points and then live commentary from 6pm.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our Pompey and grassroots coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.

LIVE: Cambridge United 2 Portsmouth 1

Last updated: Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 20:54

  • Knibbs opens scoring (49min)
  • Knibbs makes it 2-0 (59min)
  • Jacobs close-range finish gives Pompey hope (79min)
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 20:54

FT Cambridge 2 Pompey 1

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 20:50

90+3

Ball into the box towards Marquis but the flag is up.

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 20:49

90+1

Tunnicliffe shot from the edge of the box deflected for a goal kick

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 20:48

Six minutes’ stoppage time

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 20:47

90

Dickens on for Lankester.

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 20:46

90

Harness attacks but the ball ricochets for a goal kick.

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 20:46

87

Okedina with a key touch as Marquis lurks from Romeo’s cross

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 20:44

CHANCE

Marquis plants a close-range header wide as a great chance for a leveller goes begging.

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 20:41

84

Lankester shot deflected for a corner

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 20:40

82

Cup hero Ironside on for Knibbs as Cambridge pressure earns the home side a corner, which is cleared.

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
PortsmouthWembleyPompeyRotherham United