RECAP as Portsmouth's slump continues with 3-1 defeat against Charlton

Pompey kick-off 2023 at Fratton Park as they welcome Charlton in League One.

By Pepe Lacey
3 minutes ago
Pompey v Charlton.
Pompey v Charlton.

The Blues will be looking to start the New Year off with a bang as they go in search for their first league win in eight matches.

This has seen them slip to 10th in League One as pressure continues to heap on Danny Cowley’s side.

The head coach delivered positive injury news ahead of this afternoon’s contest with Colby Bishop and Clark Robertson hoping to be fit, while Jay Mingi could return from illness.

Charlton have had a slow start to the campaign as they sit 18th in the table and recently appointed Dean Holden as their new boss in December after sacking Ben Garner.

You can follow all the build-up before we provide live commentary when the action gets under way from 3pm.

LIVE: Pompey v Charlton

  • Pompey eye winning start in 2023.
  • Three changes as Curtis, Pigott and Scarlett come in
  • Blues without a league win since October.
Full time and boos ring around Fratton Park.

Dale own goal seals the win for Charlton.

Pompey trying to mount some late pressure but Charlton are standing firm.

90'

Six minutes added on.

88'

Fraser replaced by Henry for the visitors.

Sacked in the morning is being sung from the Fratton End. Not a good look this.

85'

Fratton is almost silent from the Pompey supporters. All the noise coming from the sold-out away end.

83'

Griffiths almost caught out. He comes charging out to stop Blackett-Taylor about 25-yards out but the winger’s touch past the keeper is too hard and Pompey get away with it.

80'

The subs keep coming and Swanson is replaced by Koroma.

77'

Stockley is replaces Leaburn.

