RECAP as Portsmouth's slump continues with 3-1 defeat against Charlton

Pompey v Charlton.

The Blues will be looking to start the New Year off with a bang as they go in search for their first league win in eight matches.

This has seen them slip to 10th in League One as pressure continues to heap on Danny Cowley’s side.

The head coach delivered positive injury news ahead of this afternoon’s contest with Colby Bishop and Clark Robertson hoping to be fit, while Jay Mingi could return from illness.

Charlton have had a slow start to the campaign as they sit 18th in the table and recently appointed Dean Holden as their new boss in December after sacking Ben Garner.