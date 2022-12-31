Portsmouth injury news: Duo give Danny Cowley hope ahead of Charlton as midfielder is expected to return

And there’s a cautious optimism that both Colby Bishop and Clark Robertson will be fit enough to face the Addicks.

Both were substituted during the 2-2 draw with Ipswich on Thursday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker Bishop was forced off in the 73rd minute, having earlier registered his 14th goal of the season, after suffering a blow to the ribs.

Meanwhile, captain Robertson featured for 45 minutes against the Tractor Boys, before being withdrawn with a tight hip.

Speaking on the duo’s progress, Cowley said: ‘Colby obviously took a nasty one in the ribs, so we’ll just have to see how he comes through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘With the games coming so quickly, we’re still only 36 hours since we played against Ipswich so, with another 24 hours before kick-off, hopefully he’ll have a bit more recovery and be available for us.

‘He’s been on the grass (training today), so that is good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clark Robertson suffered a hip injury in Thursday night's 2-2 draw against Ipswich.

‘It was one of those that took his breath away, right below the sternum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But he’s a tough boy and he can normally get on with it.

‘Clark came off at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The good news is it was more tightness rather than anything else.

‘We’re hopeful he’ll come through. But, again, 36 hours into the injury, we still have another 24 hours to go, which is a significant period when you consider how quickly the games are coming around.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowley also revealed that the likes of Jay Mingi, who was struck down by the illness than ran through the squad over Christmas, is in contention for Sunday’s game.

The manager added that Louis Thompson continues to make giant strides in his comeback from a fractured leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘People are making good steps in the right direction and we remain hopeful.

‘Jay trained today, so that’s good and is available for selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Louis had a good session under his belt today, too, so that was another positive.’

It remains unclear how long Tom Lowery (hamstring) will be out for.

Advertisement Hide Ad