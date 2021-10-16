RECAP as second-half collapse sends Portsmouth spinning to embarrassing reverse at Rotherham
Pompey return to League One action today looking to build on their excellent 4-0 win over Sunderland last time out.
It’s a testing trip to Rotherham United which awaits Danny Cowley’s side, with their hosts in powerful form.
The Millers are unbeaten in their past six outings and find themselves among the League One pacesetters.
Pompey will have to shackle former striker Michael Smith if they are to be successful, too.
Smith may have endured a tough time at Fratton Park, but is attracting Championship interest after firing in eight goals already this term.
Sean Raggett will be detailed to keep Smith quiet as he goes up against his former club.
LIVE Rotherham 4 Portsmouth 1
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:54
- One change - Ogilvie in for suspended Curtis
- Smith opens scoring (29min)
- Harness levels (49min
- Smith make it 2-1 (55min)
- Wood 3-1 (60min)
- Wiles 4-1 (63min)
FT Rotherham 4 Pompey 1
Ogilvie’s cross is too deep for Hirst
Four minutes’ stoppage time
Hirst can’t flick a cross into the net before Miller gets a foot in to clear.
Hirst gets behind the Rotherham defence but checks back out again and his eventual effort is blocked
Rathbone booked as he stops Morrell breaking forward.
Rotherham pushing for more goals here. Could get worse yet.
Barlaser’s free-kick is well held by Bazunu
Smith gets a standing ovation as he’s replaced by Kayode
