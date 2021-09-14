Recap: Basingstoke Town 0-0 (4-5 pens) Portsmouth match centre: Blues need penalties to progress against non-league Dragons in the Hampshire senior cup
Pompey travelled to non-league Basingstoke Town for a second-round tie in the Hampshire Senior Cup tonight.
Danny Cowley named a youthful side supplemented with senior members of the club as he looked to get some of his first-team fringe players valuable minutes under their belts.
After a 0-0 stalemate, Alex Bass was the hero as he saved two spot kicks as the Blues progressed into the third round.
Basingstoke Town v Pompey - Live
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 21:48
- Danny Cowley expected to name several senior players in his team
- Paul Downing, Michael Jacobs, Gassan Ahadme and George Hirst among those who make the starting XI
- Pompey looking for first win on four games in all competitions
PENS: 5-4- Pompey progress!
Hughes finds the top corner and Bass is the hero as he saves Lewis’s penalty
Pens: 4-4
Bass sees his effort saved and Wollers effort flies over the bar- we go on!
Jewitt-White scores, and so does the Dragons
PENS: 2-1
Jacobs extends the advantage as Armsworth send Bass the wrong way
PENS: 0-1
Gassan makes no mistake with a fantastic penalty into the bottom corner, while Cook sees his effort saved by Bass!
Penalties
FT: It ends 0-0 and we’re headed for penalties to decide the outcome of the match
Basingstoke almost take the lead
88: D’andre Brown receives the ball on the edge of the box and sees his curling effort fly just wide of the post. Could have easily been the opening goal of the game
Ten minutes to go...
80: Ten minutes left for either side to find the opener, otherwise we’ll be heading to penalties
Strudley denies Jacobs
70: Ahadme lays the ball into the path of Jacobs before the Pompey winger sees his shot saved well by Strudley
Jacobs hits the wall
65: Michael Jacobs lines up a free-kick but sees his powerful effort rebound off the wall before the ball is cleared