RECAP big Portsmouth win over Blackburn Rovers

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 29th Mar 2025, 08:45 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2025, 16:52 BST
Pompey are back in action - and we’re here to bring you live matchday coverage of their clash with Blackburn Rovers.

We’ll be building up to the return to Championship action with all our usual stories and chat, with team news at dropping at 2pm.

From there it’s more talking points and video before we bring you live updates when the action gets underway at 3pm.

LIVE Pompey v Blackburn Rovers

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:52 BST

FT

Pompey 1 Blackburn 0

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:51 BST

Pompey have it

Blues win attacking free-kick

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:50 BST

Schmid claims

Keeper claims a long ball forward

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:49 BST

Stoppage time

Three minutes

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:47 BST

88

Pack on for Bramall

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:41 BST

Nearly...

Devlin charges through and nearly gets to the ball before Pears clears.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:40 BST

Clever

Potts stops a Blackburn break and takes a yellow for his team

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:38 BST

Substitute Terry Devlin has a pop at goal
Substitute Terry Devlin has a pop at goal | National World
Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:38 BST

Volume up

Fratton crowd carrying their team forward now

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:37 BST

Good spot

Play is on the left but the ref spots Gueye throw Ogilvie to the ground in the box and gives Pompey a free-kick to alleviate Blackburn’s pressure.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:35 BST

Corners

Blackburn corners but second one well claimed by Schmid

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:33 BST

Booking

Williams loses the ball and then takes out Cantwell

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:32 BST

17 to go

Just the one goal in it still

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:31 BST

Subs

Rankin-Costello and Buckley on for Carter and Tronstad

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:27 BST

CHANCE

Devlin 20 yarder deflected for a corner

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:26 BST

Decent ball

Cross from Devlin flies across the face of goal

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:26 BST

67

Williams on for Ritchie

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:25 BST

CHANCE

Carter fires over from inside the box

