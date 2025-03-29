RECAP big Portsmouth win over Blackburn Rovers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We’ll be building up to the return to Championship action with all our usual stories and chat, with team news at dropping at 2pm.
From there it’s more talking points and video before we bring you live updates when the action gets underway at 3pm.
LIVE Pompey v Blackburn Rovers
Pompey 1 Blackburn 0
Pompey have it
Blues win attacking free-kick
Schmid claims
Keeper claims a long ball forward
Stoppage time
Three minutes
Pack on for Bramall
Nearly...
Devlin charges through and nearly gets to the ball before Pears clears.
Potts stops a Blackburn break and takes a yellow for his team
Volume up
Fratton crowd carrying their team forward now
Good spot
Play is on the left but the ref spots Gueye throw Ogilvie to the ground in the box and gives Pompey a free-kick to alleviate Blackburn’s pressure.
Corners
Blackburn corners but second one well claimed by Schmid
Booking
Williams loses the ball and then takes out Cantwell
17 to go
Just the one goal in it still
Rankin-Costello and Buckley on for Carter and Tronstad
Devlin 20 yarder deflected for a corner
Decent ball
Cross from Devlin flies across the face of goal
Williams on for Ritchie
Carter fires over from inside the box
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.