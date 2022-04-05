RECAP: Bolton 1-1 Portsmouth - Ex-Sunderland striker Aiden O'Brien's strike cancelled out by former Rotherham man Kieran Sadlier

Pompey’s 17-day absence from action ended with a 1-1 draw with Bolton.

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:02 pm

The stalemate sees the Blues sit 12 points outside the play-offs, with seven games remaining.

Re-live the action with our live updates as-they-happened from the University of Bolton Stadium.

Pompey travel to Bolton Wanderers tonight. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Bolton v Pompey - LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:56

  • Blues end a 17-day absence from action as they travel to Bolton
  • Danny Cowley has 18 outfield players to choose from
Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:56

FULL-TIME: Bolton 1-1 Pompey

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:50

90 - Six minutes added time

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:46

87

Kachunga drags an effort wide from raneg - had Bazunu worries for a second, however.

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:44

85 - Final Pompey change

OFF: Hirst

ON: Walker

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:41

81 - Double Pompey change

ON: Shaun Williams, Ronan Curtis

OFF: Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:39

80

Hirst’s shot from the edge of the box looks to be safely gathered by Trafford who then spills the ball but reclaims it before O’Brien can fire home.

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:36

77 - Goal to Bolton

Kieran Sadlier makes no mistake from the spot as he slides the ball past Bazunu who had dived the correct way. Game on.

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:35

75 - Penalty to Bolton

Stonewall spot-kick awarded as Carter clearly trips Kachunga inside the box.

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:30

71 - Final Bolton sub

OFF: Dempsey

ON: Williams

Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:29

69

Another enforced break as Thompson receives treatment

