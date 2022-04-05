RECAP: Bolton 1-1 Portsmouth - Ex-Sunderland striker Aiden O'Brien's strike cancelled out by former Rotherham man Kieran Sadlier
Pompey’s 17-day absence from action ended with a 1-1 draw with Bolton.
The stalemate sees the Blues sit 12 points outside the play-offs, with seven games remaining.
Re-live the action with our live updates as-they-happened from the University of Bolton Stadium.
Bolton v Pompey - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 21:56
- Blues end a 17-day absence from action as they travel to Bolton
- Danny Cowley has 18 outfield players to choose from
FULL-TIME: Bolton 1-1 Pompey
90 - Six minutes added time
Kachunga drags an effort wide from raneg - had Bazunu worries for a second, however.
85 - Final Pompey change
OFF: Hirst
ON: Walker
81 - Double Pompey change
ON: Shaun Williams, Ronan Curtis
OFF: Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs
Hirst’s shot from the edge of the box looks to be safely gathered by Trafford who then spills the ball but reclaims it before O’Brien can fire home.
77 - Goal to Bolton
Kieran Sadlier makes no mistake from the spot as he slides the ball past Bazunu who had dived the correct way. Game on.
75 - Penalty to Bolton
Stonewall spot-kick awarded as Carter clearly trips Kachunga inside the box.
71 - Final Bolton sub
OFF: Dempsey
ON: Williams
Another enforced break as Thompson receives treatment