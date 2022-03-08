RECAP: Crewe 1-3 Portsmouth -Leicester and Coventry loanees' goals extend Blues unbeaten run to seven games
Pompey travel to Crewe this evening aiming to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.
It’ll be the second time Danny Cowley’s side travel to Gresty Road in 17 days as their February 19 clash was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
However, this time around the Blues could close the gap to the top six to four points after a run of five wins in six matches.
Follow the game with us LIVE for updates as they happen.
LIVE: Crewe 1-3 Pompey
FT: Crewe 1-3 Pompey
90+1 - Goal for Crewe
Poor from Bazunu as Long pee-rolls an effort from the by-line through his legs. He won’t want to see that again.
Five minutes added time
Pompey lucky to maintain their clean sheet as a melee in the box allows O’Riordan to swivel from four yards out and fire a venomous effort off the bar.
The hosts should definitely have one back as Lundstram is unmarked at the back-post but he mistimes his shot and misses the ball that’s whipped into his path.
Crewe almost snatch an unlikely consolation as Zac Williams’ cross almost catches Bazunu off his line but the Blues ‘keeper was able to tip the ball over the bar.
78 - Final Pompey sub
OFF: Carter
ON: Hume
Neat play from the hosts as they work the ball well up the pitch until the final third where Ogilvie intercepts and clears.
71 - Pompey sub
OFF: George Hirst
ON: Aiden O’Brien
68 - Pompey sub
OFF: Thompson
ON: Tunnicliffe