RECAP: Crewe 1-3 Portsmouth -Leicester and Coventry loanees' goals extend Blues unbeaten run to seven games

It’ll be the second time Danny Cowley’s side travel to Gresty Road in 17 days as their February 19 clash was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

However, this time around the Blues could close the gap to the top six to four points after a run of five wins in six matches.

Follow the game with us LIVE for updates as they happen.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Message From the Editor

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.