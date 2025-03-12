RECAP dreadful night as Portsmouth defeated by bottom side Plymouth
The Pilgrims arrive at PO4 fighting for their Championship lives rooted to the bottom of the table, with a huge amount on the game for Miron Muslic’s side.
LIVE Pompey v Plymouth
Full time
Pompey 1 Plymouth 2
Dreadful ball in from Murphy from deep claimed by keeper
Still nothing of note from Blues
Pompey creating very little in stoppage time. Disappointing
11 MINUTES' STOPPAGE TIME
Huge noise now!
Blazing 20 yard drive from loanee gets side back in it late on!
AOUCHICHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
What a goal!
RED CARD
Sorinola off for second yellow as he takes out Bramall on edge of box
Gordon whistles a 25 yarder not too far over.
O’Mahony flicks Aouchiche’s cross just past the post.
Big miss from O’Mahony as he heads Murphy’s cross wide from a few yards out.
No surprises here
Plymouth trying to slow the game down at every turn
Plymouth changes
Mumba and Szucs on Hardie and Pleguezuelo
Potts on for O’Mahony
Cutback from Swanson and Bishop’s shot behind for a corner, which is cleared.
Reshuffle
Gordon a straight swap for Ritchie, but Ogilvie shifted into the middle with Bramall left-back.
Double change
Pack and Ritchie off for Bramall and Gordon
Double change coming
Gordon and Bramall readied