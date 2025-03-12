Live

RECAP dreadful night as Portsmouth defeated by bottom side Plymouth

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 12th Mar 2025, 17:06 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 22:01 BST
Pompey aim to take another huge step towards securing their place in the Championship against Plymouth Argyle tonight.

The Pilgrims arrive at PO4 fighting for their Championship lives rooted to the bottom of the table, with a huge amount on the game for Miron Muslic’s side.

LIVE Pompey v Plymouth

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 22:00 BST

Full time

Pompey 1 Plymouth 2

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 22:00 BST

90+10

Dreadful ball in from Murphy from deep claimed by keeper

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 21:59 BST

90+8

Still nothing of note from Blues

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 21:59 BST

90+5

Pompey creating very little in stoppage time. Disappointing

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 21:34 BST

11 MINUTES' STOPPAGE TIME

Huge noise now!

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 21:32 BST

2-1!

Blazing 20 yard drive from loanee gets side back in it late on!

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 21:32 BST

AOUCHICHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

What a goal!

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 21:30 BST

RED CARD

Sorinola off for second yellow as he takes out Bramall on edge of box

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 21:24 BST

CHANCE

Gordon whistles a 25 yarder not too far over.

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 21:21 BSTUpdated 21:21 BST

CHANCE

O’Mahony flicks Aouchiche’s cross just past the post.

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 21:16 BST

CHANCE

Big miss from O’Mahony as he heads Murphy’s cross wide from a few yards out.

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 21:14 BST

No surprises here

Plymouth trying to slow the game down at every turn

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 21:14 BST

Plymouth changes

Mumba and Szucs on Hardie and Pleguezuelo

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 21:05 BST

CHANGE

Potts on for O’Mahony

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 21:03 BST

CHANCE

Cutback from Swanson and Bishop’s shot behind for a corner, which is cleared.

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 21:00 BST

Reshuffle

Gordon a straight swap for Ritchie, but Ogilvie shifted into the middle with Bramall left-back.

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 20:58 BST

Double change

Pack and Ritchie off for Bramall and Gordon

Wed, 12 Mar, 2025, 20:56 BST

Double change coming

Gordon and Bramall readied

