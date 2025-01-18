Live

RECAP Gosport boy's match-winning heroics after medical emergency at Fratton

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 18th Jan 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 17:26 BST
It’s matchday at Fratton Park as Pompey welcome Middlesbrough to PO4.

John Mousinho’s side are out to continue their strong home from against Michael Carrick’s play-off chasers.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points ahead of team news dropping at 2pm.

Then it’s more chat and video before we bring you action, as Pompey aim to climb out of the Championship bottom three from 3pm.

LIVE Pompey v Middlesbrough

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 17:21 BST

Three minutes

Stoppage time

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 17:16 BST

2-1!

It’s 2-1 as Ritchie glides down the right, does a stepover and then drifts a delightful right-footed finish past Glover and in via the post!

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 17:14 BST

RITCHIEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

2-1!!!!

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 17:12 BST

CHANGES

Towler and Swanson on for Atkinson and Williams.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 17:12 BST

Loose

Ritchie on to a loose backpass but can’t force the ball home.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 17:10 BST

CHANCE

Neat football from Pompey but Glover claims Ritchie’s curler.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 17:09 BST

Fratton End roar

Pompey fans backing their side.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 17:08 BST

The call goes out

Towler and Swanson summoned from their warm-ups

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 17:03 BST

CHANCE

Huge chance as Murphy turns over the ball and Lang then puts the winger clear but he blazes wide from inside the box with the goal gaping. Big miss.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 17:01 BST

Pompey pressing

But Boro a serious threat on the counter.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 17:00 BST

Changes

Dozzell on for Hayden with Engel and Morris on for Barlaser and Borges for Boro

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:58 BST

Change

Dozzell being readied.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:51 BST

CHANCE

Schmid scrambles across goal to keep out Azaz’s shot from 12 yards

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:49 BST

CHANCE

Ritchie blazes a scorching free-kick just over the bar from fully 35 yards.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:47 BST

1-1!

It’s a peach of a through ball from Potts to free Ritchie who takes a touch and slips the ball home - game on!

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:45 BST

RITCHIIIIEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

1-1!

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:44 BST

CHANCE

Poor from Williams as he gives Burgzorg the space to shoot in the box - fortunately it’s wide of the far post.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:40 BST

59

Latte Lath gets to a long ball before Schmid but it’s out for a goal kick

