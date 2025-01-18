RECAP Gosport boy's match-winning heroics after medical emergency at Fratton
Three minutes
Stoppage time
It’s 2-1 as Ritchie glides down the right, does a stepover and then drifts a delightful right-footed finish past Glover and in via the post!
RITCHIEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
2-1!!!!
CHANGES
Towler and Swanson on for Atkinson and Williams.
Ritchie on to a loose backpass but can’t force the ball home.
Neat football from Pompey but Glover claims Ritchie’s curler.
Fratton End roar
Pompey fans backing their side.
The call goes out
Towler and Swanson summoned from their warm-ups
Huge chance as Murphy turns over the ball and Lang then puts the winger clear but he blazes wide from inside the box with the goal gaping. Big miss.
Pompey pressing
But Boro a serious threat on the counter.
Changes
Dozzell on for Hayden with Engel and Morris on for Barlaser and Borges for Boro
Dozzell being readied.
Schmid scrambles across goal to keep out Azaz’s shot from 12 yards
Ritchie blazes a scorching free-kick just over the bar from fully 35 yards.
It’s a peach of a through ball from Potts to free Ritchie who takes a touch and slips the ball home - game on!
RITCHIIIIEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
1-1!
Poor from Williams as he gives Burgzorg the space to shoot in the box - fortunately it’s wide of the far post.
Latte Lath gets to a long ball before Schmid but it’s out for a goal kick
