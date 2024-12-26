Live

RECAP huge controversy and late Pompey drama at Watford

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 26th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 17:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Welcome to Vicarage Road for today’s Boxing Day clash with Watford.

We’ll be building up to kick-off for the Blues’ testing trip with a Hornets side unbeaten at home this season.

Team news drops at 2pm and there will be reaction to that along with more video and chat.

Then it’s live updates from 3pm as Pompey aim to continue their upwardly mobile form.

LIVE Watford v Pompey

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:55 BST

It's Vata who gets the goal

Ball into the box, Towler is dealing with the ball and Schmid knocks it into path of Vata who gets ball over line. So cruel

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:54 BST

Goal Watford

It’s heartache

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:51 BST

Pompey fans willing side to dig in

Noise still coming!

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:51 BST

Five mins of stoppage time

Nervy!

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:48 BST

CHANCE

Moxon in the box and forces shot at goal. It’s cleared and there’s penalty appeals not given as Lane goes to ground.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:40 BST

Sub

Bayo on for Jebbison

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:38 BST

Under the pump

Great tackle from Towler to deny the breaking Jebbison

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:37 BST

79

Moxon on for Lang, too.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:36 BST

Huge ovation

Swanson replaced by Devlin

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:36 BST

Long way to go

15 mins plus stoppages - but a long time for Pompt to keep out Watford as Pollock is offside in the box.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:33 BST

CHANCE

Fingertips from Schmid to keep put Andrews’ cross shot.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:29 BST

Sub

Ngakia off for Andrews.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:28 BST

CHANCE

What a stop Schmid! Full-length save to his right to keep out Baah's finish as he cuts inside Ogilvie.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:23 BST

64

Lang in late on Pollock. Watford players jostle the Pompey man but it’s just a yellow.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:18 BST

Yellow for Mousinho

Pompey boss booked for his protests for that penalty.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:16 BST

Controversy!

Watford penalty as Potts catches Baah. It’s CLEARLY outside the box but ref points to sport and Kayembe converts. Pompey done there on the decision.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:11 BST

58

Threat coming from home side but it’s resulting in speculative efforts at present.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:09 BST

51

Delicious ball from Murphy a whisker away from Bishop as he throws himself at the delivery.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WatfordTeam newsPortsmouthBlues

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice