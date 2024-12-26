RECAP huge controversy and late Pompey drama at Watford
We’ll be building up to kick-off for the Blues’ testing trip with a Hornets side unbeaten at home this season.
Team news drops at 2pm and there will be reaction to that along with more video and chat.
Then it’s live updates from 3pm as Pompey aim to continue their upwardly mobile form.
LIVE Watford v Pompey
It's Vata who gets the goal
Ball into the box, Towler is dealing with the ball and Schmid knocks it into path of Vata who gets ball over line. So cruel
Goal Watford
It’s heartache
Pompey fans willing side to dig in
Noise still coming!
Five mins of stoppage time
Nervy!
Moxon in the box and forces shot at goal. It’s cleared and there’s penalty appeals not given as Lane goes to ground.
Bayo on for Jebbison
Under the pump
Great tackle from Towler to deny the breaking Jebbison
Moxon on for Lang, too.
Huge ovation
Swanson replaced by Devlin
Long way to go
15 mins plus stoppages - but a long time for Pompt to keep out Watford as Pollock is offside in the box.
Fingertips from Schmid to keep put Andrews’ cross shot.
Ngakia off for Andrews.
What a stop Schmid! Full-length save to his right to keep out Baah's finish as he cuts inside Ogilvie.
Lang in late on Pollock. Watford players jostle the Pompey man but it’s just a yellow.
Yellow for Mousinho
Pompey boss booked for his protests for that penalty.
Controversy!
Watford penalty as Potts catches Baah. It’s CLEARLY outside the box but ref points to sport and Kayembe converts. Pompey done there on the decision.
Threat coming from home side but it’s resulting in speculative efforts at present.
Delicious ball from Murphy a whisker away from Bishop as he throws himself at the delivery.
