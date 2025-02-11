RECAP huge Portsmouth win in Championship survival battle with Cardiff
John Mousinho’s side go in search of a crucial Championship survival win against Omer Riza’s Bluebirds.
Pompey will be hoping to improve their strong home form, with just one defeat in nine at Fratton Park.
The Welsh side are in impress form themselves, however, with one loss in 10 in all competitions.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points, before team news drops at 6.45pm.
Then it’s more chat and video, before we deliver live updates to you when the action gets underway.
LIVE Pompey v Cardiff City
Pompey 2 Cardiff 1
Stoppage time
Five minutes
Four shots and it doesn't go in
Bishop hits the bar amid four quickfire Pompey shots!
What a save Schmid to keep out Robinson’s close-range volley. Superb reflexes!
Murphy’s free-kick just over from 25 yards
Goutas booked for taking out Pack from Aouchiche’s through ball
Aouchiche’s header behind for a corner
Pack and Aouchiche on for Hayden and Ritchie
Movement on bench
Pack and Aouchiche being readied.
Matthews on for Shaughnessy.
Not good
Matthews being readied and Shaughnessy’s night over.
Play stopped
Shaughnessy being treated.
Let off as Schmid clearance is blocked by Robinson who then applies the finish. Flag is up however.
Lang bundles into the Cardiff defence and Bishop thumps one from 20 yards which Alnwick pushes away
Big opening with Murphy through from Dozzell’s interception, but the winger dallies slightly and there’s not enough conviction in his finish as Alnwick saves.
Second half underway
Pompey attacking Fratton End
Devlin on
Swanson off
Pompey 2 Cardiff 1