RECAP huge Portsmouth win in Championship survival battle with Cardiff

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 11th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 21:44 BST
It’s a crucial relegation showdown this evening as Cardiff City arrival at Fratton Park.

John Mousinho’s side go in search of a crucial Championship survival win against Omer Riza’s Bluebirds.

Pompey will be hoping to improve their strong home form, with just one defeat in nine at Fratton Park.

The Welsh side are in impress form themselves, however, with one loss in 10 in all competitions.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points, before team news drops at 6.45pm.

Then it’s more chat and video, before we deliver live updates to you when the action gets underway.

LIVE Pompey v Cardiff City

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 23:58 BST

FT

Pompey 2 Cardiff 1

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 23:57 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:31 BST

Four shots and it doesn't go in

Bishop hits the bar amid four quickfire Pompey shots!

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:30 BST

CHANCE

What a save Schmid to keep out Robinson’s close-range volley. Superb reflexes!

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:19 BST

CHANCE

Murphy’s free-kick just over from 25 yards

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:19 BST

Foul

Goutas booked for taking out Pack from Aouchiche’s through ball

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:12 BST

70

Aouchiche’s header behind for a corner

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:09 BST

Subs

Pack and Aouchiche on for Hayden and Ritchie

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:06 BST

Movement on bench

Pack and Aouchiche being readied.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:03 BST

Sub

Matthews on for Shaughnessy.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:02 BST

Not good

Matthews being readied and Shaughnessy’s night over.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:01 BST

Play stopped

Shaughnessy being treated.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:01 BST

Phew!

Let off as Schmid clearance is blocked by Robinson who then applies the finish. Flag is up however.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 20:55 BST

CHANCE

Lang bundles into the Cardiff defence and Bishop thumps one from 20 yards which Alnwick pushes away

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 20:52 BST

CHANCE

Big opening with Murphy through from Dozzell’s interception, but the winger dallies slightly and there’s not enough conviction in his finish as Alnwick saves.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 20:50 BST

Second half underway

Pompey attacking Fratton End

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 20:50 BST

Devlin on

Swanson off

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 20:32 BST

HT

Pompey 2 Cardiff 1

