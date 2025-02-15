RECAP huge Portsmouth win on road at Oxford United
The Blues will have to arrest their dreadful away form to do that at the Kassam, after a shocking run of eight losses on the bounce away from Fratton Park.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 11.30am. Then it’s more chat and video, before we bring you live updates when the action gets underway.
LIVE Oxford v Portsmouth
Oxford 0 Pompey 2
Cool as you like fro the sub to slot home after Devlin’s header
OMAHONYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
2-0
Pompey digging in
Two minutes left
Stoppage time
Seven minutes
Free header put over by Phillips as Oxford waste another big chance
Devlin in space going forward but cross is a poor one and Oxford clear
Devlin and Pack on for Swanson and Hayden
CHANCE
Big opening but Mills gets his header all wrong from a couple of yards out. Phew!
Important Swanson block as Oxford break
Hayden down with cramp.
14 to go
Plus stoppages
Smart block from the impressive Matthews to deny Romeny 10 yards out.
Huge save from Schmid to deny Placheta after a beautiful cross from the right form Romeny.
Triple Oxford change
Mills, Goodhram and Romeny on for Dembele, Rodrigues and Harris.
Bramall on for Lang
Oh dear
Looks like Lang has just done a hamstring. Gone down heavily
Lang down
Done a hamstring
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.