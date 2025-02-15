Live

RECAP huge Portsmouth win on road at Oxford United

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 15th Feb 2025, 09:10 BST
Updated 15th Feb 2025, 15:00 BST

Pompey aim to continue their push towards Championship survival at Oxford today.

The Blues will have to arrest their dreadful away form to do that at the Kassam, after a shocking run of eight losses on the bounce away from Fratton Park.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 11.30am. Then it’s more chat and video, before we bring you live updates when the action gets underway.

LIVE Oxford v Portsmouth

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 15:00 BST

FT

Oxford 0 Pompey 2

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:58 BST

90+5

Cool as you like fro the sub to slot home after Devlin’s header

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:57 BST

OMAHONYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY

2-0

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:57 BST

Pompey digging in

Two minutes left

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:52 BST

Stoppage time

Seven minutes

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:51 BST

CHANCE

Free header put over by Phillips as Oxford waste another big chance

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:46 BST

85

Devlin in space going forward but cross is a poor one and Oxford clear

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:46 BST

Subs

Devlin and Pack on for Swanson and Hayden

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:45 BST

CHANCE

Big opening but Mills gets his header all wrong from a couple of yards out. Phew!

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:42 BST

82

Important Swanson block as Oxford break

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:40 BST

79

Hayden down with cramp.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:38 BST

14 to go

Plus stoppages

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:35 BST

74

Smart block from the impressive Matthews to deny Romeny 10 yards out.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:33 BST

CHANCE

Huge save from Schmid to deny Placheta after a beautiful cross from the right form Romeny.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:30 BST

Triple Oxford change

Mills, Goodhram and Romeny on for Dembele, Rodrigues and Harris.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:27 BST

Sub

Bramall on for Lang

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:26 BST

Oh dear

Looks like Lang has just done a hamstring. Gone down heavily

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 14:25 BST

Lang down

Done a hamstring

