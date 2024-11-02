Recap: Hull City v Portsmouth - Murphy earns point for Blues as they dominate second half

Pompey take on Hull at the MKM Stadium today for their latest match in the Championship.

The Blues head into the game bottom of the table and with just one win from 12 outings,

Hull City v Pompey - Live

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 14:54 BST

Welcome to the MKM Stadium

Welcome to our live blog as Pompey take on Hull in the Championship.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 14:55 BST

Today's Pompey team

Scmid, Devlin, Poole, Ogilvie, McIntyre, Ogilive, Potts, Dozzell, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Yengi.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 14:56 BST

Today's Pompey bench

Archer, Williams, Towler, Pack, Moxon, Kamara, Saydee, Silvera, O’Mahony.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 14:57 BST

Ritchie starts

Matt Ritchieplaceholder image
Matt Ritchie | National World
Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 14:59 BST

Game on

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:00 BST

And we're off

The Blues are back in action!

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:01 BST

Early pressure

Murphy effort gathered by the Hull keeper Pandur after winning possession.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:04 BST

Hull possession

Hull corner following excellent work from Abu Kamara - but it comes to nothing.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:06 BST

Free kick Pompey

Pompey win free-kick on halfway line after foul on Yengi. Chance for Blues to slow game down after energetic start from hosts.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:06 BST

Hull in a hurry

There’s no hanging around from Hull. They’re keen to get the ball forward.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:08 BST

Hull control

The Tigers are dominating possession, but Pompey looking okay.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:10 BST

Pompey fans at Hull

Pompey fans at Hullplaceholder image
Pompey fans at Hull | National World
Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:11 BST

Goal Hull

Pedro scores

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:12 BST

Hull 1-0 Pompey

Cross comes in from the right, Pedro steels a yard on McIntyre and puts the hosts in front.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:13 BST

Worrying stat

The hosts take the lead on 11 minutes, with the goal already the 26th conceded by Pompey this season

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:15 BST

Nearly 2-0!

Schmid denies Belloumi.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:15 BST

Too easy

That was far too easy from Hull. Pompey need to improve here - and fast.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 15:16 BST

No penalty

Lang brought down in the box but referee say ‘NO PENALTY!’

