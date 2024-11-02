Recap: Hull City v Portsmouth - Murphy earns point for Blues as they dominate second half
The Blues head into the game bottom of the table and with just one win from 12 outings,
Hull City v Pompey - Live
Welcome to the MKM Stadium
Welcome to our live blog as Pompey take on Hull in the Championship.
Today's Pompey team
Scmid, Devlin, Poole, Ogilvie, McIntyre, Ogilive, Potts, Dozzell, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Yengi.
Today's Pompey bench
Archer, Williams, Towler, Pack, Moxon, Kamara, Saydee, Silvera, O’Mahony.
Ritchie starts
Game on
And we're off
The Blues are back in action!
Early pressure
Murphy effort gathered by the Hull keeper Pandur after winning possession.
Hull possession
Hull corner following excellent work from Abu Kamara - but it comes to nothing.
Free kick Pompey
Pompey win free-kick on halfway line after foul on Yengi. Chance for Blues to slow game down after energetic start from hosts.
Hull in a hurry
There’s no hanging around from Hull. They’re keen to get the ball forward.
Hull control
The Tigers are dominating possession, but Pompey looking okay.
Goal Hull
Pedro scores
Hull 1-0 Pompey
Cross comes in from the right, Pedro steels a yard on McIntyre and puts the hosts in front.
Worrying stat
The hosts take the lead on 11 minutes, with the goal already the 26th conceded by Pompey this season
Nearly 2-0!
Schmid denies Belloumi.
Too easy
That was far too easy from Hull. Pompey need to improve here - and fast.
No penalty
Lang brought down in the box but referee say ‘NO PENALTY!’