RECAP late, late heartache as Pompey go down at Coventry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The gap to the bottom three was cut to three points after last night’s results, as attention now turns to the clash with Frank Lampard’s men.
We’ll be building to tonight’s clash with all the talking points, before team news drops at 7pm.
Then it’s more video and chat, before we bring live updates when the action gets underway against the Sky Blues.
LIVE Coventry v Pompey
Coventry 1 Pompey 0
Heartache
Kitching cross and it’s a superb acrobatic volley to win it from Paterson.
Goal Coventry
Paterson
CHANCE
Bramall away and clear but blazes wide in the box!
HEROIC POMPEY!
Bodies on line all over the place blocking the ball!
Stoppage time
Four minutes
Superb Schmid
Pushes it away at near post. Fingertips and off the post from Kitching’s header!
Coventry corner
Pressure again
Three to go
Plus stoppages
Subs
Wright and Mason Clark off for Paterson and Bassette.
Hayden on
Off goes Dozzell
Devlin in the box
Wins it from Wright and clears.
Ten to go
It’s a rearguard action now for Pompey - still 0-0.
It's Poole again
Backs to wall now and the skipper puts in a block on van Ewijk.
Schmid has it
Claims another Coventry corner.
Ritchie on
Off goes Aouchiche and Simms on for Sakamoto for home side.
Another cross
Another Ogilvie clearance...
20 to go at CBS
Pompey standing firm at the moment - but been here before!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.