RECAP late, late heartache as Pompey go down at Coventry

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 21:56 BST
Pompey aim to pull themselves away from the Championship relegation dogfight this evening at Coventry.

The gap to the bottom three was cut to three points after last night’s results, as attention now turns to the clash with Frank Lampard’s men.

We’ll be building to tonight’s clash with all the talking points, before team news drops at 7pm.

Then it’s more video and chat, before we bring live updates when the action gets underway against the Sky Blues.

LIVE Coventry v Pompey

21:55 BST

FT

Coventry 1 Pompey 0

21:54 BST

Heartache

Kitching cross and it’s a superb acrobatic volley to win it from Paterson.

21:53 BST

Goal Coventry

Paterson

21:52 BST

CHANCE

Bramall away and clear but blazes wide in the box!

21:51 BST

HEROIC POMPEY!

Bodies on line all over the place blocking the ball!

21:50 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes

21:50 BST

Superb Schmid

Pushes it away at near post. Fingertips and off the post from Kitching’s header!

21:47 BST

Coventry corner

Pressure again

21:46 BST

Three to go

Plus stoppages

21:44 BST

Subs

Wright and Mason Clark off for Paterson and Bassette.

21:42 BST

Hayden on

Off goes Dozzell

21:41 BST

Devlin in the box

Wins it from Wright and clears.

21:39 BSTUpdated 21:40 BST

Ten to go

It’s a rearguard action now for Pompey - still 0-0.

21:36 BST

It's Poole again

Backs to wall now and the skipper puts in a block on van Ewijk.

21:32 BST

Schmid has it

Claims another Coventry corner.

21:31 BST

Ritchie on

Off goes Aouchiche and Simms on for Sakamoto for home side.

21:29 BST

Another cross

Another Ogilvie clearance...

21:28 BSTUpdated 21:29 BST

20 to go at CBS

Pompey standing firm at the moment - but been here before!

