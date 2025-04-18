Recap: Norwich City 3-5 Portsmouth - Bishop hat-trick as Blues take huge step towards safety
The Blues headed into today four points above the drop zone in 19th place and with four games left to play.
Yet that advantage was cut to three points following Luton’s 1-0 win against Derby at Pride Park in the lunch-time kick-off.
Pompey’s fate, though, remains very much in their own hands.
Norwich City v Pompey - Live
Pompey teams news
Blues makes two changes to side that drew 2-2 with Derby last time out.
Team: Schmid, Williams, Poole, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Potts, Hayden, Ritchie, Aouchiche, Murphy, Bishop. Subs: Archer, Swanson, Develin, Bramall, Pack, Dozzell, Blair, Saydee, Yengi.
Norwich team
Team: Long, Fisher, Duffy, Cordoba, McLean, Wright, Slimane, Nunez, Schwartau, Sainz, Sargent. Subs: Ryes, Stacey, Doyle, McConville, Forson, Sorensen, Marcondes, Gibbs, Hernandez.
Recalled
Michael Eisner at Carrow
In case you didn’t know, Pompey chairman Michael Eisner is at today’s game..
The teams are out
The stage is now finall set for Norwich City v Pompey.
Worth keeping an eye on
Luton beat Derby at lunch-time 1-0 at Pride Park. Here’s today’s other key battles at the bottom of the table.
Middlesbrough v Plymouth
Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday
Swansea v Hull
Sheffield United v Cardiff
Oxford United v Leeds
Game on
We’re now under way at Carrow Road.
Corner kick
Right from kick-off the hosts win a corner.
Corner cleared but Cordoba forces Schmid into a save as ball geds back into the Pompey box.
Murphy strikes post for Pompey but is offside
It’s already a lively start at Carrow Road.
Poole wins possession high up the pitch, Pompey look for opening but Norwich clear. Positive from the Blues!
Pompey enjoying more of the ball now. Murphy cross cancelled out and deflects off Blues winger for a goal-kick.
