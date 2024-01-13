Tom Lowery’s return to fitness has been greeted as a ‘massive boost’ for Pompey’s midfield options.

But John Mousinho feels the schemer’s return to the fray will have to be managed, after five months out with a knee injury.

Lowery’s name on the subs’ bench was a lift for the Blues at Cheltenham last weekend, especially in the light of being shorn of the services of Alex Robertson for the rest of the campaign.

Mousinho pointed to the importance of Lowery as he came back into the equation with 10 appearances at the end of last season, after previous injury woes.

The Pompey boss feels regaining that momentum again can offset some of the pain at Robinson’s loss, as they continue to search for a January replacement for the Aussie.

Mousinho said: ‘It’s a massive boost he’s back considering we’ve lost Alex and Tom is a pretty similar player.

‘He can play as a six and a 10 and has played in different positions for this football club and done really well.

‘Tom’s history at Portsmouth shows he was a really popular player before his injury for a reason.

‘We felt his impact at the end of last year whenever we got Joe, Tom and Marlon back in the side. They would always perform as a middle three and they were the three who started in midfield in the first game. For him to come back at this time is a real boost for us.'

Mousinho confirmed Lowery is now considered ready to be used for Pompey, but the medical team feel it’s necessary to build exposure to game time for the 2022 arrival from Crewe.

He added: ‘I think we’re now in a position, maybe not this weekend, but he’s ready to start. We’ve spoken to the medical team and they are comfortable with Tom playing 45 minutes now and then building up from there.