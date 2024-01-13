RECAP: Portsmouth 0 Leyton Orient 3: Horror show for the Blues at Fratton Park
Live build-up and commentary of today's EFL League One clash from Fratton Park.
Good afternoon from PO4 for today's clash with Leyton Orient.
Pompey are looking to return to winning ways after their Cheltenham disappointment and retain their place at the top of League One.
We'll be building up to kick off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it's commentary from 3pm, as the drama is brought to you from Fratton Park.
LIVE Pompey v Orient
Here's how we think Pompey will line up today
Predicted line-up
A boost for Pompey amid the injury woes
Tom Lowery’s return to fitness has been greeted as a ‘massive boost’ for Pompey’s midfield options.
But John Mousinho feels the schemer’s return to the fray will have to be managed, after five months out with a knee injury.
Lowery’s name on the subs’ bench was a lift for the Blues at Cheltenham last weekend, especially in the light of being shorn of the services of Alex Robertson for the rest of the campaign.
Mousinho pointed to the importance of Lowery as he came back into the equation with 10 appearances at the end of last season, after previous injury woes.
The Pompey boss feels regaining that momentum again can offset some of the pain at Robinson’s loss, as they continue to search for a January replacement for the Aussie.
Mousinho said: ‘It’s a massive boost he’s back considering we’ve lost Alex and Tom is a pretty similar player.
‘He can play as a six and a 10 and has played in different positions for this football club and done really well.
‘Tom’s history at Portsmouth shows he was a really popular player before his injury for a reason.
‘We felt his impact at the end of last year whenever we got Joe, Tom and Marlon back in the side. They would always perform as a middle three and they were the three who started in midfield in the first game. For him to come back at this time is a real boost for us.'
Mousinho confirmed Lowery is now considered ready to be used for Pompey, but the medical team feel it’s necessary to build exposure to game time for the 2022 arrival from Crewe.
He added: ‘I think we’re now in a position, maybe not this weekend, but he’s ready to start. We’ve spoken to the medical team and they are comfortable with Tom playing 45 minutes now and then building up from there.
‘The important thing is to get him back, manager him back properly and make sure he doesn’t break down. We know there is such a good player there, so we have to keep him fit.’
Return of the Matt
Matt Macey is back after his signing until the end of the season was confirmed yesterday.
He said: ‘It seems like a really good group and I really enjoyed being with the goalkeepers. There’s a good union there, a good atmosphere and it’s a really nice place to be. I like to think I’ll fit in really easily. It’s a special breed, the goalkeepers. It’s clearly a good group going here. I just want to add to that and help keep moving it forward.’
One change for Pompey
Old boy Pigott on the bench for Orient
One defeat in five for the visitors
The players are in the tunnel
Kick-off minutes away
Big game
Pompey really need this win to stop the anxiety building - Orient improving with one line in five.
Orient kick-off
Attacking the Fratton End
Bright start for Pompey with a passage of passing and attacking play