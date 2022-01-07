Join Head of Sports Mark McMahon, sports writer Jordan Cross and Pompey desk newbie Pepe Lacey joined forced as they discussed all the latest goings on at Fratton Park as the transfer window progresses.

Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our Pompey and grassroots coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.