RECAP: Portsmouth 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday - Blues held to a goalless draw by ten-man Owls

Pompey couldn’t immediately bounce back from their FA Cup disappointment as they were held by Sheffield Wednesday.

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:47 pm

The Owls were playing with a man less for the final 20 minutes, but hung on for a well-earned point.

For the hosts, they may feel it was two points dropped with the man advantage coinciding with a number of missed chances.

As a result, the Blues are three points off the top six as they missed the chance to leapfrog MK Dons who play tomorrow.

Read through our live updates to see how the match unfolded.

Pompey v Sheffield Wednesday - LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 21:42

  • Pitch inspection to take place at 6.30pm as Storm Barra hits south coast
  • Game will be be Sheff Wed’s first trip back to Fratton Park since April 2003
  • Morrell and Hirst returned to training on Monday after sickness bug
  • Thompson definitely out with hip injury
Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 21:42

FULL-TIME: Pompey 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 21:41

90+6

Freeman collects the ball on the edge of the box and drives a fierce effort just wide. Could be the last chance of the evening.

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 21:40

90+4

Curtis drives into the box but is crowded out by Sheffield Wednesday defenders who do well to prevent a corner and clear

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 21:36

90:

There will be a minimum of SIX minutes of added time

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 21:35

89:

The visitors waste an opportunity from a corner as the ball sails into the side netting.

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 21:33

87:

Sheffield Wednesday substitution:

ON: Saido Berahino

OFF: Lee Gregory

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 21:29

83

Pompey substitution:

ON: Ellis Harrison

OFF: George Hirst

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 21:27

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 21:24

79:

Huge shouts for a penalty as Hirst goes over in the box as Peacock-Farrell rushes out of his goal. The referee waves away the enormous calls.

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 21:23

77:

The ball breaks to Romeo following a corner and his venomous effort is blocked into the path of Raggett who can only direct the ball over the bar from close range. Pompey pushing.

