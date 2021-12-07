RECAP: Portsmouth 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday - Blues held to a goalless draw by ten-man Owls
Pompey couldn’t immediately bounce back from their FA Cup disappointment as they were held by Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls were playing with a man less for the final 20 minutes, but hung on for a well-earned point.
For the hosts, they may feel it was two points dropped with the man advantage coinciding with a number of missed chances.
As a result, the Blues are three points off the top six as they missed the chance to leapfrog MK Dons who play tomorrow.
- Pitch inspection to take place at 6.30pm as Storm Barra hits south coast
- Game will be be Sheff Wed’s first trip back to Fratton Park since April 2003
- Morrell and Hirst returned to training on Monday after sickness bug
- Thompson definitely out with hip injury
FULL-TIME: Pompey 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Freeman collects the ball on the edge of the box and drives a fierce effort just wide. Could be the last chance of the evening.
Curtis drives into the box but is crowded out by Sheffield Wednesday defenders who do well to prevent a corner and clear
There will be a minimum of SIX minutes of added time
The visitors waste an opportunity from a corner as the ball sails into the side netting.
Sheffield Wednesday substitution:
ON: Saido Berahino
OFF: Lee Gregory
Pompey substitution:
ON: Ellis Harrison
OFF: George Hirst
Huge shouts for a penalty as Hirst goes over in the box as Peacock-Farrell rushes out of his goal. The referee waves away the enormous calls.
The ball breaks to Romeo following a corner and his venomous effort is blocked into the path of Raggett who can only direct the ball over the bar from close range. Pompey pushing.