RECAP shameful West Brom showing as Portsmouth defensive collapse leads to thrashing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
But it’s a testing assignment against the Baggies, who’ve lost just once at home this season with Tony Mowbray returning to his old club.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm. Then it’s more chat and video before live updates from 3pm, as John Mousinho’s side aim to build the distance from the Championship drop zone.
LIVE West Brom v Portsmouth
FT West Brom 5 Pompey 1
All over, thank god.
Consolation
Palmer saves from the Aussie after Lang’s cross but Waddingham taps in the loose ball for a goal on his English bow
WADDINGHAMMMMMMM
5-1
Stoppage time
Three minutes
Gallows humour
‘How **** must you be, it’s only 5-0’, sing the away fans. Sums up this season on the road, I guess!
Schmid wins his duel with Fellow as he sticks an arm out with the winger streaking clear.
Murphy in from a long Schmid kick but it’s a superb block from Heggem om the line.
Pompey subs
Swanson, Ritchie and Ogilvie off for Lang, Williams and Murphy.
Diangana off for Racic
Ritchie booked
Goes in late on Diangana
Changes
Waddingham on for his debut with Potts. Off go Hayden and Bishop
Horrific
The woe continues with Johnson again tormenting Pompey's defence and teeing up Swift who rifles a shot into the roof of the net.
Goal West Brom
(Swift)
Nearly a fifth
Defending is now so bad it’s comical after Johnson’s effort, with Towler clearing against Ogilvie and the ball almost going over the line before Pompey get it away
Back underway at West Brom
Came we go home yet?
HT view
West Brom 0 Pompey 4
Bad as it gets
Shameful stuff from Pompey. An extended period of ole football with Holgate angling a ball to Diangana behind Pack. His touch is loose but still has time to wait and then lift a finish past Schmid. As bad as it gets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.