Live

RECAP shameful West Brom showing as Portsmouth defensive collapse leads to thrashing

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 25th Jan 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 16:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pompey go in search of their third win on the bounce as they take on West Brom today.

But it’s a testing assignment against the Baggies, who’ve lost just once at home this season with Tony Mowbray returning to his old club.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm. Then it’s more chat and video before live updates from 3pm, as John Mousinho’s side aim to build the distance from the Championship drop zone.

LIVE West Brom v Portsmouth

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:54 BST

FT West Brom 5 Pompey 1

All over, thank god.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:53 BST

Consolation

Palmer saves from the Aussie after Lang’s cross but Waddingham taps in the loose ball for a goal on his English bow

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:52 BST

WADDINGHAMMMMMMM

5-1

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:49 BST

Stoppage time

Three minutes

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:43 BST

Gallows humour

‘How **** must you be, it’s only 5-0’, sing the away fans. Sums up this season on the road, I guess!

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:35 BST

CHANCE

Schmid wins his duel with Fellow as he sticks an arm out with the winger streaking clear.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:29 BST

CHANCE

Murphy in from a long Schmid kick but it’s a superb block from Heggem om the line.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:28 BST

Pompey subs

Swanson, Ritchie and Ogilvie off for Lang, Williams and Murphy.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:24 BST

Sub

Diangana off for Racic

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:20 BST

Ritchie booked

Goes in late on Diangana

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:19 BST

Changes

Waddingham on for his debut with Potts. Off go Hayden and Bishop

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:16 BST

Horrific

The woe continues with Johnson again tormenting Pompey's defence and teeing up Swift who rifles a shot into the roof of the net.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:14 BST

Goal West Brom

(Swift)

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:10 BST

Nearly a fifth

Defending is now so bad it’s comical after Johnson’s effort, with Towler clearing against Ogilvie and the ball almost going over the line before Pompey get it away

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:04 BST

Back underway at West Brom

Came we go home yet?

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 15:53 BST

HT view

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 15:49 BST

HT

West Brom 0 Pompey 4

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 15:47 BST

Bad as it gets

Shameful stuff from Pompey. An extended period of ole football with Holgate angling a ball to Diangana behind Pack. His touch is loose but still has time to wait and then lift a finish past Schmid. As bad as it gets.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Team newsPortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice