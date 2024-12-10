Live

RECAP the action as Portsmouth climb out of the Championship bottom three against Norwich City

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 10th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 21:39 BST
Good evening from Fratton Park for tonight’s Pompey clash with Norwich City.

The prize of a place outside of the bottom three is the reward for victory against Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side tonight.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 6.45pm. Then it’s more chat and video before we bring you live commentary from under the Fratton lights.

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 21:38 BST

Full-time Pompey 0 Norwich 0

Pompey out of the bottom three!

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 21:33 BST

CHANCE

Ball in from Murphy with Swanson lurking - it’s a corner

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 21:32 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 21:31 BST

Sub

Kamara on for Moxon

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 21:27 BST

Sub

Sorensen on for Lane

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 21:25 BST

83

Great play from Devlin to the byline but it’s a tame effort from Lane from the cutback

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 21:23 BST

Changes

Bishop and Ritchie for Saydee and Swanson

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 21:21 BST

80

Bishop fires across the face of goal and it’s behind for a corner.

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 21:19 BST

Subs coming

Swanson and Saydee readied.

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 21:10 BST

Triple Norwich change

Hernandez, Slimane and Fisher on for Barnes, Nunez and Stacey

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 21:09 BST

McIntyre back

Looks like there was blood because he’s changed kit.

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 21:07 BST

Play stopped

Now McIntyre down - doesn’t look good

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 21:04 BST

Regan takes seat

Thumbs-up from Regan Poole to fans in the South Stand as he takes his seat after withdrawal

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 21:02 BST

Ball in the net

Ogilvie volleys in from a corner but foul is given on Norwich keeper Gunn. Looked a little soft

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 21:00 BST

Lively

Plenty of tackles still flying in. Barnes on a yellow catches Ogilvie but stays on.

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 20:48 BST

Pompey forced into change

Poole off, presumably injured after that strong first half, with McIntyre on.

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 20:39 BSTUpdated 20:39 BST

Wifi outage

Connectivity issue in the press box - apologies for the lack of coverage. There’s been a spate of bookings and a Sainz shot heavily deflected off Devlin. Pompey the better side at the break.

Tue, 10 Dec, 2024, 20:07 BST

22

Pompey fighting all over the park at the moment.

