RECAP the action as Portsmouth climb out of the Championship bottom three against Norwich City
The prize of a place outside of the bottom three is the reward for victory against Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side tonight.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 6.45pm. Then it’s more chat and video before we bring you live commentary from under the Fratton lights.
LIVE Portsmouth v Bristol City
Full-time Pompey 0 Norwich 0
Pompey out of the bottom three!
Ball in from Murphy with Swanson lurking - it’s a corner
Stoppage time
Six minutes
Kamara on for Moxon
Sorensen on for Lane
Great play from Devlin to the byline but it’s a tame effort from Lane from the cutback
Changes
Bishop and Ritchie for Saydee and Swanson
Bishop fires across the face of goal and it’s behind for a corner.
Subs coming
Swanson and Saydee readied.
Triple Norwich change
Hernandez, Slimane and Fisher on for Barnes, Nunez and Stacey
McIntyre back
Looks like there was blood because he’s changed kit.
Play stopped
Now McIntyre down - doesn’t look good
Regan takes seat
Ball in the net
Plenty of tackles still flying in. Barnes on a yellow catches Ogilvie but stays on.
Pompey forced into change
Poole off, presumably injured after that strong first half, with McIntyre on.
Connectivity issue in the press box - apologies for the lack of coverage. There’s been a spate of bookings and a Sainz shot heavily deflected off Devlin. Pompey the better side at the break.
Pompey fighting all over the park at the moment.
