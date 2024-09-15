Live

Recap the action as Portsmouth fall to West Brom defeat at Fratton

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 15th Sep 2024, 12:12 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
Championship football returns to Fratton!

After the international break we are back in business this afternoon as in-form West Brom arrive at Fratton.

Pompey go in search of their first win of the season as Jed Wallace returns to his old stomping ground for the first time as a player.

We’ve got all the build-up before team news drops at 2pm - then it’s live kick-by-kick commentary from 3pm.

LIVE Pompey v West Brom

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 17:00 BST

FT Pompey 0 West Brom 3

It’s over at Fratton

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:55 BST

Beauty

It's a peach of a free-kick from Mowatt after Pack perhaps a little harshly penalised for a foul on the edge of the box.

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:54 BST

Goal West Brom

Mowatt

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:50 BST

85

Pompey huffing and puffing without really threatening.

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:42 BST

80

Johnston and Dobbin on for Maja and Grant as the visitors slow the game down

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:39 BST

Lovely moment

Regan Poole is back and on for McIntyre

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:37 BST

Change

Sorensen for Saydee

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:36 BST

Quieter

That second goal has sucked live out of game and atmosphere. Pompey desperately need to find a way back into from somewhere or this one will drift away.

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:31 BST

69

Great run and cross from Blair but no blue shirt to apply the finish and Lang is down holding face in the box.

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:30 BST

Triple change for visitors

Here comes Jed Wallace as he comes on with Diangana and Racic. Off come Fellows, Molumby and Swift

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:23 BST

CHANCE

Murphy inches away from scoring with a searing low drive from the apex of the box.

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:22 BST

Subs coming

Silvera, Blair and Kamara being readied.

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:15 BST

51

It’s ruthless stuff from the visitors as Mowatt swaps passes with Swift and then lifts a classy left-footed shot beyond Norris from inside the box.

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:14 BST

GOAL

West Brom 2-0 (Mowatt)

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 15:56 BST

Half-time view

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 15:45 BST

45

Lovely raking diag from Pack and a lovely touch from Swanson in the box but West Brom somehow smuggle the ball away.

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 15:44 BST

CHANCE

Pompey somehow can’t find the leveller as Swanson crosses behind Saydee a few yards out.

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 15:43 BST

Booking

Ajayi booked for checking Lang’s run.

