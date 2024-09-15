Recap the action as Portsmouth fall to West Brom defeat at Fratton
After the international break we are back in business this afternoon as in-form West Brom arrive at Fratton.
Pompey go in search of their first win of the season as Jed Wallace returns to his old stomping ground for the first time as a player.
We’ve got all the build-up before team news drops at 2pm - then it’s live kick-by-kick commentary from 3pm.
LIVE Pompey v West Brom
FT Pompey 0 West Brom 3
It’s over at Fratton
It's a peach of a free-kick from Mowatt after Pack perhaps a little harshly penalised for a foul on the edge of the box.
Goal West Brom
Mowatt
Pompey huffing and puffing without really threatening.
Johnston and Dobbin on for Maja and Grant as the visitors slow the game down
Lovely moment
Regan Poole is back and on for McIntyre
Sorensen for Saydee
Quieter
That second goal has sucked live out of game and atmosphere. Pompey desperately need to find a way back into from somewhere or this one will drift away.
Great run and cross from Blair but no blue shirt to apply the finish and Lang is down holding face in the box.
Triple change for visitors
Here comes Jed Wallace as he comes on with Diangana and Racic. Off come Fellows, Molumby and Swift
Murphy inches away from scoring with a searing low drive from the apex of the box.
Subs coming
Silvera, Blair and Kamara being readied.
It’s ruthless stuff from the visitors as Mowatt swaps passes with Swift and then lifts a classy left-footed shot beyond Norris from inside the box.
West Brom 2-0 (Mowatt)
Half-time view
Lovely raking diag from Pack and a lovely touch from Swanson in the box but West Brom somehow smuggle the ball away.
Pompey somehow can’t find the leveller as Swanson crosses behind Saydee a few yards out.
Booking
Ajayi booked for checking Lang’s run.
