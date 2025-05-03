Live

RECAP the action as Portsmouth sign off with Championship draw and Hull survive

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 3rd May 2025, 08:33 BST
Updated 3rd May 2025, 14:28 BST
The end of the Championship is here as Pompey bring the curtain down on the season against Hull City.

It’s poised to be a day to savour in the Fratton sunshine, with the Blues superbly assuring their place in the second tier with two games to spare.

It’s a very different story for the Tigers, however, who are fighting for their lives and one of five teams who could end the day relegated to the third tier along with Cardiff and Plymouth.

We’ll be building up to the lunchtime (12.30pm) kick off with all the talking points, before the team news drops at 11.30am.

Then it’s more chat and video before we bring live text updates when the action gets underway.

LIVE Pompey v Hull

14:27 BST

FT

Pompey 1 Hull 1

14:25 BST

Deep cross

Ritchie ball in and Ogilvie heads over

14:23 BST

Pompey want that goal

Fratton up the noise. Nothing to play for but they want the win!

14:22 BST

Cheers for Saydee

As he’s named sponsor’s man of the match

14:21 BST

Seven minutes of stoppage time

Time yet for another goal

14:19 BST

CHANCE

Great save from Killip to push Egan’s header around the post!

14:19 BST

Hull having more pressure

Attacking free-kick for the visitors

14:09 BST

Silence in the away end

Very nervy Hull fans now with Pompey on top.

14:04 BST

CHANCE

Corner flies across face of goal with no blue shirt able to apply the final touch.

14:00 BSTUpdated 14:03 BST

Pack off

To a standing ovation. He’s replaced by Hayden with Dozzell replacing Potts.

13:59 BST

CHANGE

Burstow on for Joseph

13:58 BST

Play stopped

Pack gone down.

13:53 BST

'Sign him up'

Nice reception for Kamara as the Fratton crowd show the League One champion some love.

13:52 BST

CHANGES

Shaughnessy off for Poole. Kamara and Gelhardt off for Palmer and Lincoln

13:48 BST

All square!

It’s a thumping drive from Saydee from inside the box to level things up!

13:47 BST

SAYDEEEEEEEEE

1-1!

13:42 BST

CHANCE

Hull break through and look to be in on goal but Shaughnessy and Ogilvie get their bodies in the way and do enough.

13:40 BST

50

Pandur claims Ogilvie’s cross at the second attempt.

