RECAP the action as Portsmouth sign off with Championship draw and Hull survive

The end of the Championship is here as Pompey bring the curtain down on the season against Hull City.

It’s poised to be a day to savour in the Fratton sunshine, with the Blues superbly assuring their place in the second tier with two games to spare.

It’s a very different story for the Tigers, however, who are fighting for their lives and one of five teams who could end the day relegated to the third tier along with Cardiff and Plymouth.

We’ll be building up to the lunchtime (12.30pm) kick off with all the talking points, before the team news drops at 11.30am.