RECAP the action as Portsmouth sign off with Championship draw and Hull survive
It’s poised to be a day to savour in the Fratton sunshine, with the Blues superbly assuring their place in the second tier with two games to spare.
It’s a very different story for the Tigers, however, who are fighting for their lives and one of five teams who could end the day relegated to the third tier along with Cardiff and Plymouth.
We’ll be building up to the lunchtime (12.30pm) kick off with all the talking points, before the team news drops at 11.30am.
Then it’s more chat and video before we bring live text updates when the action gets underway.
LIVE Pompey v Hull
Pompey 1 Hull 1
Deep cross
Ritchie ball in and Ogilvie heads over
Pompey want that goal
Fratton up the noise. Nothing to play for but they want the win!
Cheers for Saydee
As he’s named sponsor’s man of the match
Seven minutes of stoppage time
Time yet for another goal
CHANCE
Great save from Killip to push Egan’s header around the post!
Hull having more pressure
Attacking free-kick for the visitors
Silence in the away end
Very nervy Hull fans now with Pompey on top.
CHANCE
Corner flies across face of goal with no blue shirt able to apply the final touch.
Pack off
To a standing ovation. He’s replaced by Hayden with Dozzell replacing Potts.
CHANGE
Burstow on for Joseph
Play stopped
Pack gone down.
'Sign him up'
Nice reception for Kamara as the Fratton crowd show the League One champion some love.
CHANGES
Shaughnessy off for Poole. Kamara and Gelhardt off for Palmer and Lincoln
All square!
It’s a thumping drive from Saydee from inside the box to level things up!
SAYDEEEEEEEEE
1-1!
CHANCE
Hull break through and look to be in on goal but Shaughnessy and Ogilvie get their bodies in the way and do enough.
Pandur claims Ogilvie’s cross at the second attempt.
