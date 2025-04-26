Live

RECAP the action as Portsmouth's final away game of the season ends in a draw

By Pepe Lacey
Published 26th Apr 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 16:57 BST
Harvey Blair scored Pompey equaliser.Harvey Blair scored Pompey equaliser.
Harvey Blair scored Pompey equaliser. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Pompey are on the road for the final time this season today.

The Blues make the near 460-mile roundtrip to Hillsborough as they face Sheffield Wednesday in the penultimate match of their Championship campaign.

Of course, John Mousinho’s men have confirmed their survival following Monday’s 1-0 win over Watford. This means their six-point advantage over the bottom three is enough to book a spot in next season’s second-tier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With Pompey looking to end the campaign on a high, a win could see them move one point behind the Owls heading into the final day.

We’ll be providing build-up and team news before live updates when the action gets underway from 3pm.

LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Pompey

Key Events

  • Pompey make final away trip of the season to Sheffield Wednesday.
  • Harvey Blair levels for Pompey after Paterson gave hosts lead.
  • John Mousinho makes five changes to side from Watford win.
16:56 BST

Full-time

Full-time here at Hillsborough with the scores level at 1-1.

16:54 BST

Into the final seconds with Sheffield Wednesday holding possession.

16:54 BST

96'

Pompey fans are making themselves heard in the away end.

16:49 BST

The corner is safely cleared by the hosts.

16:48 BST

91'

Pompey corner. Potts does well to work space for a cross but it’s deflected behind.

16:48 BST

90'

Seven added minutes.

16:42 BST

85'

Final Pompey change as Bramall comes on for Murphy.

16:42 BST

84'

Play finally resumes with a Pompey free-kick. Murphy’s ball into the box is headed behind by Atkinson, but the defender is offside.

16:40 BSTUpdated 16:40 BST

83'

Paterson off for McNeill.

16:40 BST

Not sure how the referee has missed that one. Bishop down after appearing to take an elbow to the head. Medical staff on the pitch with Magic Man being wrapped up after suffering a cut to the face.

16:38 BST

80'

Chalobah with the first real attempt on goal in a little while. His effort from range was not difficulty for Killip in the Blues’ goal.

16:36 BST

78'

The changes looked to have brought a bit more life to Pompey. Definitely looking more brighter on the ball.

16:30 BSTUpdated 16:31 BST

More changes

Valery and Smith are replaced by Palmer and Chalobah for the Owls.

16:29 BST

71'

Dozzell and Hayden to be replaced by Lang and Pack.

16:26 BST

68'

Armstrong off for Ingelsson. Armstrong - a former Southampton player - is getting the usual treatment from the Pompey fans.

16:24 BST

66'

Dozzell now into the book for Pompey after a challenge on Shea Charles.

16:23 BST

65'

Johnson manages to get the ball into the box after escaping a challenge from Poole. Windass fires over.

16:20 BST

63'

Pompey’s first real attacking threat of the second period. Atkinson makes a surging run forward before Hayden picks Murphy on the left. However, the winger’s ball in is safely claimed by Charles.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthChampionshipJohn MousinhoPompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice