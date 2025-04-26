RECAP the action as Portsmouth's final away game of the season ends in a draw

Harvey Blair scored Pompey equaliser. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey are on the road for the final time this season today.

The Blues make the near 460-mile roundtrip to Hillsborough as they face Sheffield Wednesday in the penultimate match of their Championship campaign.

Of course, John Mousinho’s men have confirmed their survival following Monday’s 1-0 win over Watford. This means their six-point advantage over the bottom three is enough to book a spot in next season’s second-tier.

With Pompey looking to end the campaign on a high, a win could see them move one point behind the Owls heading into the final day.