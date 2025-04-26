RECAP the action as Portsmouth's final away game of the season ends in a draw
The Blues make the near 460-mile roundtrip to Hillsborough as they face Sheffield Wednesday in the penultimate match of their Championship campaign.
Of course, John Mousinho’s men have confirmed their survival following Monday’s 1-0 win over Watford. This means their six-point advantage over the bottom three is enough to book a spot in next season’s second-tier.
With Pompey looking to end the campaign on a high, a win could see them move one point behind the Owls heading into the final day.
We’ll be providing build-up and team news before live updates when the action gets underway from 3pm.
LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Pompey
Key Events
- Pompey make final away trip of the season to Sheffield Wednesday.
- Harvey Blair levels for Pompey after Paterson gave hosts lead.
- John Mousinho makes five changes to side from Watford win.
Full-time
Full-time here at Hillsborough with the scores level at 1-1.
Into the final seconds with Sheffield Wednesday holding possession.
96'
Pompey fans are making themselves heard in the away end.
The corner is safely cleared by the hosts.
91'
Pompey corner. Potts does well to work space for a cross but it’s deflected behind.
90'
Seven added minutes.
85'
Final Pompey change as Bramall comes on for Murphy.
84'
Play finally resumes with a Pompey free-kick. Murphy’s ball into the box is headed behind by Atkinson, but the defender is offside.
Paterson off for McNeill.
Not sure how the referee has missed that one. Bishop down after appearing to take an elbow to the head. Medical staff on the pitch with Magic Man being wrapped up after suffering a cut to the face.
80'
Chalobah with the first real attempt on goal in a little while. His effort from range was not difficulty for Killip in the Blues’ goal.
78'
The changes looked to have brought a bit more life to Pompey. Definitely looking more brighter on the ball.
More changes
Valery and Smith are replaced by Palmer and Chalobah for the Owls.
71'
Dozzell and Hayden to be replaced by Lang and Pack.
68'
Armstrong off for Ingelsson. Armstrong - a former Southampton player - is getting the usual treatment from the Pompey fans.
66'
Dozzell now into the book for Pompey after a challenge on Shea Charles.
65'
Johnson manages to get the ball into the box after escaping a challenge from Poole. Windass fires over.
63'
Pompey’s first real attacking threat of the second period. Atkinson makes a surging run forward before Hayden picks Murphy on the left. However, the winger’s ball in is safely claimed by Charles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.