Live

Recap the action as Portsmouth's play-off hopes are all but extinguished in depressing Morecambe draw

The Easter period continues with the visit of Morecambe to Fratton Park.

By Jordan Cross
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST
Pompey face Morecambe at Fratton Park today (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)Pompey face Morecambe at Fratton Park today (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Pompey face Morecambe at Fratton Park today (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Only three points will do if John Mousinho’s side are to keep up their outside hopes of making the play-offs.

Morecambe are scrapping for their lives at the foot of the table and will desperately need a return if they are to stay in League One.

We’ll be building up to kick-off on a wet afternoon at Fratton Park with all the talking points and team news at 2pm.

Then it’s live commentary from PO4 with all the details as the action unfolds.

LIVE Pompey v Morecambe

FT Pompey 0 Morecambe 0

CHANCE

What a stop from Ripley to deny Hackett’s header. Looked a certain goal.

Four minutes’ stoppage time

Pack blocks Stockton’s shot as the board goes up.

86

Big let off as Pack slips and Morecambe break three on two. The ball is worked to Taylor who fires over. Got away with one there Pompey.

CHANCE

Hume crosses and Pigott plants his header just wide from eight yards.

CHANCE

It’s a whisker over from Hackett’s 25-yard curler after Pigott’s back heel.

78

Dale’s shot from 25 yards blocked after a run forward from Hume.

78

Mayor on for Taylor.

CHANCE

Hackett drives forward, drops a shoulder and fires not too far wide from 20 yards.

73

Oh! It’s off the line by Stockton from Dale’s header! Looked like the opener, for sure.

