By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 28th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 16:56 BST
Pompey go in search of their maiden Championship win at Fratton Park today.

But it’s yet another tough assignment which lies in wait, as unbeaten Sheffield United arrive at PO4 after their relegation from the Premier League this season.

There’s players hopefully returning from injury, which gives John Mousinho plenty to consider in terms of team selection.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the big talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s live kick-by-kick commentary as the dream unfolds from 3pm.

LIVE Pompey v Sheffield United

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:53 BST

Full-time: Pompey 0 Sheff United 0

it’s over at Fratton

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:47 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:46 BST

CHANCE

It’s a free header from Farrell and he’s put it over from six yards from Pack’s corner - huge chance!

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:45 BST

88

Norris win a free-kick after being fouled from a corner.

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:44 BST

87

Hamer hits the free-kick well over.

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:43 BST

86

Blair with a tactical foul to take a yellow

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:42 BST

86

Pompey corner as Chimes ring out.

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:40 BST

84

Lane off to a warm ovation for Blair.

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:39 BST

82

Pompey under the cosh now and Fratton faithful respond by lifting the noise.

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:37 BST

CHANCE

Norris saves well with his feet to deny Campbell.

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:36 BST

80

Murphy cross deflected into the arms of Cooper.

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:35 BST

78

Campbell on for Moore with Blair being readied by Pompey.

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:34 BST

77

Pack well over with the free-kick.

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:33 BST

FOUL

Souttar takes down O’Mahony 25 yards out

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:32 BST

76

Swanson sees of the threat of Hamer and it’s a goal-kick

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:31 BST

Here comes the noise again

Chants of 'blue army' all around Fratton

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:28 BST

CHANCE

Ball drops to Seriki in the box and Norris reacts well to tipped his drive over.

Sat, 28 Sep, 2024, 16:26 BST

Change

Seriki on for Gilchrist

