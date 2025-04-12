Recap the breathless drama as Pompey save point late on against Derby County
The crucial Championship survival battle this game was building up to has materialised, as the two sides go in search of crucial points to stay up.
And we’ve got you covered as we build-up to what is now the biggest game of the season at Fratton Park.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points until team news drops at 2pm, before more chat and video.
Then it’s live updates from 3pm, as John Mousinho’s side hunt a massive three points in their bid to remain in the second tier.
LIVE Pompey v Derby
Pompey 2 Derby 2
Play restarts
Time to play still
Keeper down
Stoppage with Derby’s keeper down
2-2!
Long kick from Schmid, who gets the assist, and it's Atkinson who flicks it home with the back of his head!
ATKINSONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN
2-2!
Stoppage time
Six minutes - up goes the Fratton volume...
CHANCE
Atkinson heads wide at the back post from Murphy’s cross
Blair coming too
Double change - Ritchie and Potts off.
Pack readied
Movement on the bench
Eight to go
Plus stoppages for Pompey to find a way back into the game.
Triple sub coming
Devlin, Yengi and Dozzell on for Swanson, Saydee and Hayden.
Pain
It’s another cross from the left from Jackson which Atkinson diverts past the helpless Schmid at the near post.
Goal Derby
Atkinson OG
Drama at Fratton
A cross from the left and Yates heads home unopposed, but it’s a short-lived lead as Murphy’s corner is put home by Atkinson with a thumping header six yards out!
ATKINSOONNNNNNN
1-1!
Goal Derby (Yates)
1-0
Yellow
Saydee booked for clattering into Wilson, with Bishop following moments later for some verbals.
Side-netting
Saydee to Murphy who’s at a tight angle and fires into the side-netting.
