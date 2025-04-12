Live

Recap the breathless drama as Pompey save point late on against Derby County

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 12th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 16:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It’s the big one - as Pompey and Derby County collide at Fratton Park this afternoon.

The crucial Championship survival battle this game was building up to has materialised, as the two sides go in search of crucial points to stay up.

And we’ve got you covered as we build-up to what is now the biggest game of the season at Fratton Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points until team news drops at 2pm, before more chat and video.

Then it’s live updates from 3pm, as John Mousinho’s side hunt a massive three points in their bid to remain in the second tier.

LIVE Pompey v Derby

16:58 BST

FT

Pompey 2 Derby 2

16:56 BST

Play restarts

Time to play still

16:54 BST

Keeper down

Stoppage with Derby’s keeper down

16:51 BST

2-2!

Long kick from Schmid, who gets the assist, and it's Atkinson who flicks it home with the back of his head!

16:49 BST

ATKINSONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN

2-2!

16:49 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes - up goes the Fratton volume...

16:47 BST

CHANCE

Atkinson heads wide at the back post from Murphy’s cross

16:44 BSTUpdated 16:44 BST

Blair coming too

Double change - Ritchie and Potts off.

16:43 BST

Pack readied

Movement on the bench

16:42 BST

Eight to go

Plus stoppages for Pompey to find a way back into the game.

16:37 BST

Triple sub coming

Devlin, Yengi and Dozzell on for Swanson, Saydee and Hayden.

16:35 BST

Pain

It’s another cross from the left from Jackson which Atkinson diverts past the helpless Schmid at the near post.

16:33 BST

Goal Derby

Atkinson OG

16:31 BST

Drama at Fratton

A cross from the left and Yates heads home unopposed, but it’s a short-lived lead as Murphy’s corner is put home by Atkinson with a thumping header six yards out!

16:30 BST

ATKINSOONNNNNNN

1-1!

16:28 BST

Goal Derby (Yates)

1-0

16:28 BST

Yellow

Saydee booked for clattering into Wilson, with Bishop following moments later for some verbals.

16:25 BST

Side-netting

Saydee to Murphy who’s at a tight angle and fires into the side-netting.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Derby CountyTeam newsChampionship

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice