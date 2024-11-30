Recap the drama as Portsmouth and Swansea play out breathless draw
Pompey, hopefully, return to action after a three-week lay-off and back-to-back postponements against Luke Williams’ side.
It was a win last time out against Preston, but the Blues have since fallen to the bottom of the table following their hiatus.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm. It’s then more chat and video before we bring you live commentary from 3pm.
LIVE Swansea v Pompey
Full-time
Swansea 2 Pompey 2
Four minutes of stoppage time
Nervewracking stuff!
Huge change for Pompey as Saydee skews a tap-in wide from Ogilvie’s cross with Darling in close attendance.
Big let-off
Bianchini with a big miss as he screws his effort wide after being slipped in.
Eom taken out by Dozzell and it’s a yellow.
Lane on for Murphy.
My word an incredible reflex stop from Schmid to deny Cullen from eight yards. Rub your eyes in disbelief at that one!
Blair’s curler blocked as Pompey find some threat.
Lang’s header at Vigouroux from Ogilvie’s cross.
Cullen finding pockets of space in the box time and again.
Abdulai and Bianchini on for Ronald and Vipotnik.
Blair booked for felling Ronald as he tripped over.
Lang’s endeavour wins a corner but it’s a shocker form Lang and straight out of play.
Let-off
Another let-off as Tymon crosses for Cullen in space but he fires wide eight yards out.
Pompey changes
Blair and Saydee on for Ritchie and the injured O’Mahony.
Lang turns the ball over but dallies with Potts alone in the box and the chance dissipates.
Eom for Allen
Looks like Blair’s being readied with Eom coming on for the home side
