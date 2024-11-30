Live

Recap the drama as Portsmouth and Swansea play out breathless draw

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 30th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 30th Nov 2024, 16:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Good afternoon from the Swansea.com Stadium for today’s clash with Swansea.

Pompey, hopefully, return to action after a three-week lay-off and back-to-back postponements against Luke Williams’ side.

It was a win last time out against Preston, but the Blues have since fallen to the bottom of the table following their hiatus.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm. It’s then more chat and video before we bring you live commentary from 3pm.

LIVE Swansea v Pompey

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:54 BST

Full-time

Swansea 2 Pompey 2

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:53 BST

Four minutes of stoppage time

Nervewracking stuff!

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:48 BST

CHANCE

Huge change for Pompey as Saydee skews a tap-in wide from Ogilvie’s cross with Darling in close attendance.

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:46 BST

Big let-off

Bianchini with a big miss as he screws his effort wide after being slipped in.

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:42 BST

83

Eom taken out by Dozzell and it’s a yellow.

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:39 BST

81

Lane on for Murphy.

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:38 BST

CHANCE

My word an incredible reflex stop from Schmid to deny Cullen from eight yards. Rub your eyes in disbelief at that one!

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:36 BST

77

Blair’s curler blocked as Pompey find some threat.

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:35 BST

76

Lang’s header at Vigouroux from Ogilvie’s cross.

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:33 BST

74

Cullen finding pockets of space in the box time and again.

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:31 BST

73

Abdulai and Bianchini on for Ronald and Vipotnik.

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:30 BST

72

Blair booked for felling Ronald as he tripped over.

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:29 BST

70

Lang’s endeavour wins a corner but it’s a shocker form Lang and straight out of play.

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:27 BST

Let-off

Another let-off as Tymon crosses for Cullen in space but he fires wide eight yards out.

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:26 BST

Pompey changes

Blair and Saydee on for Ritchie and the injured O’Mahony.

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:24 BST

65

Lang turns the ball over but dallies with Potts alone in the box and the chance dissipates.

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:23 BST

64

Eom for Allen

Sat, 30 Nov, 2024, 16:23 BST

63

Looks like Blair’s being readied with Eom coming on for the home side

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Swansea CityPortsmouthTeam newsPompeyWales

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice