Recap the drama as Portsmouth go down fighting at Sheffield United

Pompey bid to end their nightmare run at Bramall Lane today, as they take on promotion-chasing Sheffield United.

The Blues haven’t won at the Blades’ home in 70 years - a run spanning 25 games.

John Mousinho’s squad has been bolstered by their January business, with added depth to his squad at last.