Recap the drama as Portsmouth go down fighting at Sheffield United
The Blues haven’t won at the Blades’ home in 70 years - a run spanning 25 games.
John Mousinho’s squad has been bolstered by their January business, with added depth to his squad at last.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm. Then there’s more chat and video before we bring live updates from 3pm.
LIVE Sheffield United v Portsmouth
Sheff Utd 2 Pompey 1
Off the bar
Rak Sakyi goes clear and smacks a drive off the bar
Pompey still pressing
No clear chances, however.
Stoppage time
Five minutes
Pack on for Potts
Lang back on
Game continues
Lang down hurt
Been caught with a late challenge by Peck who’s booked.
Gordon and Matthews on for Shaughnessy and Dozzell. Holding replaces Souza
Summoned
Harley calls Kaide Gordon back from warming up
Clarke just gets to Murphy’s ball in before Shaughnessy. Home side break but Cannon blazes over.
Crude challenge from Clarke taking out the breaking Murphy.
Heartache
Pain for Pompey as Brewster delivers the ball for Rak-Sakyi to turn the ball home from close range.
Goal Sheffield United
(Rak-Sakyi).
Aouchiche on for his debut as Ritchie gets a big ovation as he goes off.
Another huge chance goes begging with Bishop clear but the ball goes over the bar as Robinson throws his body in as the striker shoots.
Murphy’s free-kick deflected behind for a corner, but it’s cleared at the near post.
Free-kick
Bishop fouled by Clarke just outside the box
Hamer arcs a cross all the way across the face of goal.