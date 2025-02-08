Live

Recap the drama as Portsmouth go down fighting at Sheffield United

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 8th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 8th Feb 2025, 16:54 BST
Pompey bid to end their nightmare run at Bramall Lane today, as they take on promotion-chasing Sheffield United.

The Blues haven’t won at the Blades’ home in 70 years - a run spanning 25 games.

John Mousinho’s squad has been bolstered by their January business, with added depth to his squad at last.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm. Then there’s more chat and video before we bring live updates from 3pm.

LIVE Sheffield United v Portsmouth

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:54 BST

FT

Sheff Utd 2 Pompey 1

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:53 BST

Off the bar

Rak Sakyi goes clear and smacks a drive off the bar

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:52 BST

Pompey still pressing

No clear chances, however.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:49 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:48 BST

Sub

Pack on for Potts

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:47 BST

Lang back on

Game continues

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:45 BSTUpdated 16:45 BST

Lang down hurt

Been caught with a late challenge by Peck who’s booked.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:40 BST

Subs

Gordon and Matthews on for Shaughnessy and Dozzell. Holding replaces Souza

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:38 BST

Summoned

Harley calls Kaide Gordon back from warming up

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:36 BST

77

Clarke just gets to Murphy’s ball in before Shaughnessy. Home side break but Cannon blazes over.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:35 BST

Yellow

Crude challenge from Clarke taking out the breaking Murphy.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:33 BST

Heartache

Pain for Pompey as Brewster delivers the ball for Rak-Sakyi to turn the ball home from close range.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:31 BST

Goal Sheffield United

(Rak-Sakyi).

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:30 BST

Sub

Aouchiche on for his debut as Ritchie gets a big ovation as he goes off.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:28 BST

CHANCE

Another huge chance goes begging with Bishop clear but the ball goes over the bar as Robinson throws his body in as the striker shoots.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:25 BST

67

Murphy’s free-kick deflected behind for a corner, but it’s cleared at the near post.

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:24 BST

Free-kick

Bishop fouled by Clarke just outside the box

Sat, 08 Feb, 2025, 16:22 BST

64

Hamer arcs a cross all the way across the face of goal.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedTeam newsPortsmouthBramall LaneCoachBlues
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice