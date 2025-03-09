RECAP the drama as Portsmouth heroes topple leaders Leeds United

Good morning Pompey fans, as we gear up for the arrival of Championship leaders Leeds United.

Daniel Farke’s powerful side arrive at PO4 looking to move another step closer to the Premier League, while Pompey are hunting Championship survival points.

Leeds haven’t lost since the start of November and are unbeaten in 17, but the Blues have suffered just one defeat at Fratton Park in 11.

The Yorkshire outfit also haven’t won at PO4 in the league in 39 years, but John Mousinho’s men, of course, are beset by injuries with nine players out or doubts going into the game.