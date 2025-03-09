RECAP the drama as Portsmouth heroes topple leaders Leeds United
Daniel Farke’s powerful side arrive at PO4 looking to move another step closer to the Premier League, while Pompey are hunting Championship survival points.
Leeds haven’t lost since the start of November and are unbeaten in 17, but the Blues have suffered just one defeat at Fratton Park in 11.
The Yorkshire outfit also haven’t won at PO4 in the league in 39 years, but John Mousinho’s men, of course, are beset by injuries with nine players out or doubts going into the game.
We’ll be building up to the noon kick-off with chat and talking points, before bringing you live updates when the actions gets underway.
LIVE Pompey v Leeds United
Fingertip reaction save!
Leeds corner
Meslier forward
30 seconds
Pompey under pressure but digging in
Two to go
Fratton rocking!
Stoppage time
Five minutes
Hayden and Yengi for Swanson and Dozzell
Devlin heads at Meslier from Bramall’s cross.
Three to go
Plus stoppages, time is going slowly!
Pompey changes
Yengi and Hayden readied
Ogilvie again!
Another block and clearance from the defender in the middle this time to deny Gnonto.
Eight to go
Plus stoppages.
WHAT A STOP!
Schmid denies Firpo who's clean through. Then Firpo hits the bar and James puts the follow-up wide.
More subs
Gruev and Bogle off for Gnonto and Byram
Bramall on for Ritchie. Murphy switches flanks and the left-sided player will be advanced.
Bramall called
Change coming
Leeds send for the cavalry
Joseph, Ramazani and Rothwell on for Solomon, Tanaka, Aaronson.
A stinging 25 yarder from Dozzell punched away by Meslier.
