Live

RECAP the drama as Portsmouth heroes topple leaders Leeds United

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 9th Mar 2025, 07:51 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 13:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Good morning Pompey fans, as we gear up for the arrival of Championship leaders Leeds United.

Daniel Farke’s powerful side arrive at PO4 looking to move another step closer to the Premier League, while Pompey are hunting Championship survival points.

Leeds haven’t lost since the start of November and are unbeaten in 17, but the Blues have suffered just one defeat at Fratton Park in 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Yorkshire outfit also haven’t won at PO4 in the league in 39 years, but John Mousinho’s men, of course, are beset by injuries with nine players out or doubts going into the game.

We’ll be building up to the noon kick-off with chat and talking points, before bringing you live updates when the actions gets underway.

LIVE Pompey v Leeds United

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:54 BST

SAVE

Fingertip reaction save!

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:53 BST

Leeds corner

Meslier forward

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:53 BST

30 seconds

Pompey under pressure but digging in

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:52 BST

Two to go

Fratton rocking!

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:48 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:47 BST

Subs

Hayden and Yengi for Swanson and Dozzell

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:47 BST

CHANCE

Devlin heads at Meslier from Bramall’s cross.

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:46 BST

Three to go

Plus stoppages, time is going slowly!

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:45 BST

Pompey changes

Yengi and Hayden readied

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:45 BST

Ogilvie again!

Another block and clearance from the defender in the middle this time to deny Gnonto.

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:41 BST

Eight to go

Plus stoppages.

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:38 BST

CHANCE

Now Murphy a piledrive from 30 yards just wide. All going on!

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:37 BST

WHAT A STOP!

Schmid denies Firpo who's clean through. Then Firpo hits the bar and James puts the follow-up wide.

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:37 BST

More subs

Gruev and Bogle off for Gnonto and Byram

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:33 BST

Change

Bramall on for Ritchie. Murphy switches flanks and the left-sided player will be advanced.

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:32 BST

Bramall called

Change coming

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:28 BST

Leeds send for the cavalry

Joseph, Ramazani and Rothwell on for Solomon, Tanaka, Aaronson.

Sun, 09 Mar, 2025, 13:26 BST

CHANCE

A stinging 25 yarder from Dozzell punched away by Meslier.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds UnitedDaniel FarkeFratton ParkPremier LeaguePompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice