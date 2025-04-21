Live

RECAP the drama as Portsmouth secure place in Championship against Watford

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 21st Apr 2025, 12:09 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 17:06 BST
Today is the day Pompey can secure their place in the Championship.

Victory over Watford and John Mousinho’s men will complete their mission of remaining in the second tier this season.

There are various permutations where a draw and even defeat can keep the Blues up, but three points will see the job done without a doubt.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm. Then it’s more chat and video before we bring you live updates when the action gets underway at 3pm.

LIVE Pompey v Watford

17:07 BST

Check out the full-time scenes at Fratton!

17:05 BST

Pompey are staying up!

Let the party start at Fratton!

17:05 BST

FT

Pompey 1 Watford 0

16:56 BST

Pompey win an attacking free-kick

By the corner flag

16:56 BST

Six of the 10 minutes played

But more time to be added on the stoppage time no doubt!

16:55 BST

CHANCE

Lang is away but Selvik saves his angled drive and the same with Saydee’s effort. It’s a corner - and the noise is THROUGH THE ROOF.

16:52 BST

Fratton raise the volume

Home crowd doing their bit

16:52 BST

Watford pushing

This is nervy!

16:49 BST

Stoppage time

Ten minutes!

16:46 BST

Double change

Lang and Shaughnessy on for Poole and Murphy.

16:44 BST

Pack sits down

And Lang replaces Murphy who’s struggling

16:43 BST

Pack and Shaughnessy incoming

Both readied

16:41 BST

Now Murphy down

Look like his foot got caught. He’s back to his feet

16:40 BST

Atkinson back to his feet

Defender continues.

16:40 BST

Atkinson down

Defender holding his head and down on the turf.

16:39 BST

Pompey fans up the volume

Home crowd sense their support is needed.

16:34 BST

Bishop down again

That’s the end of his afternoon, Yengi on

16:34 BST

Yengi incoming

Striker receiving instructions

