RECAP the drama as Portsmouth secure place in Championship against Watford
Victory over Watford and John Mousinho’s men will complete their mission of remaining in the second tier this season.
There are various permutations where a draw and even defeat can keep the Blues up, but three points will see the job done without a doubt.
LIVE Pompey v Watford
Check out the full-time scenes at Fratton!
Pompey are staying up!
Let the party start at Fratton!
Pompey 1 Watford 0
Pompey win an attacking free-kick
By the corner flag
Six of the 10 minutes played
But more time to be added on the stoppage time no doubt!
CHANCE
Lang is away but Selvik saves his angled drive and the same with Saydee’s effort. It’s a corner - and the noise is THROUGH THE ROOF.
Fratton raise the volume
Home crowd doing their bit
Watford pushing
This is nervy!
Stoppage time
Ten minutes!
Double change
Lang and Shaughnessy on for Poole and Murphy.
Pack sits down
And Lang replaces Murphy who’s struggling
Pack and Shaughnessy incoming
Both readied
Now Murphy down
Look like his foot got caught. He’s back to his feet
Atkinson back to his feet
Defender continues.
Atkinson down
Defender holding his head and down on the turf.
Pompey fans up the volume
Home crowd sense their support is needed.
Bishop down again
That’s the end of his afternoon, Yengi on
Yengi incoming
Striker receiving instructions
