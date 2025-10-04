RECAP the intense drama as heroic Portsmouth take leaders Middlesbrough's scalp
The Blues are looking to inflict a first league defeat on Rob Edwards’ side, as they aim to move up a congested formative Championship table.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 1.45pm.
Then it’s more chat and video before we bring you live updates when the action gets underway from 3pm.
LIVE Pompey v Middlesbrough
Full-time
Pompey 1 Boro 0
Pompey digging in
Standing firm through stoppage time
Stoppage time
Five minutes
CHANCE
Hackney drives his shot wide from the apex of the box
Boro still asking all the questions
Pompey having to dig in here.
CHANCE
Targett’s drive is deflected just past the post in a nervy Pompey moment.
Blair on for Yang, who gets a rousing standing ovation.
Dozzell puts Brittain’s cross behind for a corner, but it’s very deep and out for a throw.
Blair being readied.
Pack gets a yellow for a foul on Morris.
Good defensive shape Pompey
Deals with Boro possession and it’s a goal kick.
Nypan and Browne on for Sene and Ayling
Brittain takes out Kosznovszky for a yellow
Williams and Chaplin replaced by Segecic and Devlin.
Here comes Segecic and Devlin
CHANCE
Ball drops to Morris amid the bodies in the box but his finish is wayward.
Boro change
Sene off for Strelec.
Swift getting a warm reception as he’s replaced by Kosznovszky.