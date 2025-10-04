Live

RECAP the intense drama as heroic Portsmouth take leaders Middlesbrough's scalp

Pompey welcome leaders Middlesbrough to Fratton Park today as they prepare to sign off for the international break.

The Blues are looking to inflict a first league defeat on Rob Edwards’ side, as they aim to move up a congested formative Championship table.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 1.45pm.

Then it’s more chat and video before we bring you live updates when the action gets underway from 3pm.

LIVE Pompey v Middlesbrough

16:54 BST

Full-time

Pompey 1 Boro 0

16:54 BST

Pompey digging in

Standing firm through stoppage time

16:49 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes

16:47 BST

CHANCE

Hackney drives his shot wide from the apex of the box

16:47 BST

Boro still asking all the questions

Pompey having to dig in here.

16:40 BST

CHANCE

Targett’s drive is deflected just past the post in a nervy Pompey moment.

16:35 BST

78

Blair on for Yang, who gets a rousing standing ovation.

16:35 BST

79

Dozzell puts Brittain’s cross behind for a corner, but it’s very deep and out for a throw.

16:32 BST

76

Blair being readied.

16:32 BST

75

Pack gets a yellow for a foul on Morris.

16:31 BST

Good defensive shape Pompey

Deals with Boro possession and it’s a goal kick.

16:28 BST

70

Nypan and Browne on for Sene and Ayling

16:25 BST

68

Brittain takes out Kosznovszky for a yellow

16:20 BST

63

Williams and Chaplin replaced by Segecic and Devlin.

16:19 BST

61

Here comes Segecic and Devlin

16:17 BST

CHANCE

Ball drops to Morris amid the bodies in the box but his finish is wayward.

16:16 BST

Boro change

Sene off for Strelec.

16:15 BST

58

Swift getting a warm reception as he’s replaced by Kosznovszky.

