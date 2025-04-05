RECAP the late drama as Portsmouth fall to disappointing Millwall reverse
The gap to the drop zone is five points for the Blues, as the next chapter of the second-tier survival battle takes place.
We’ll be building up to kick-off in London with all the talking points, before team news drops at 2pm.
It’s then more chat and video, before we bring you live updates when the action gets underway from 3pm.
LIVE Millwall v Pompey
Full time
Millwall 2 Pompey 1
CHANCE
Langstaff clear but Schmid saves. Corner.
Two mins to go
Looks like a disappointing defeat
Home side pushing
Pompey can’t get hold of the ball
Stoppage time
Six minutes
Change
Waddingham on for Devlin
Pain for Pompey
The home side are level as Blair and De Norre tangle. The ball is clipped in and Ivanovic ghosts away from Pack to head home his second
Goal Millwall (Ivanovic) 87min
2-1
ALL SQUARE!
It’s all square as Dozzell fires home for the Blues! Brilliant cross from Blair causes the threat and then there’s low second ball in from the winger. Cooper blocks Murphy’s drive, but Dozzell pounces and pokes the ball through the Millwall bodies!
DOZZELLLLLLLLLLL
1-1!!!!!!!!!!!!
14 to go
Pompey chasing a leveller in the capital
.
Pompey pushing
Two corners in quick succession get the Chimes ringing out, but Millwall clear.
Poole to the rescue
Throws his body on the line to put a long throw out for a corner, which is dealt with.
Triple sub
Blair, Pack and Saydee on for Ritchie, Williams and Bramall.
OFF THE POST
Ball drops to Ritchie in the box, who checks and fires through the bodies with the ball cannoning off the post!
So frustrating
One moment of sloppiness from a set-piece and the gameplan now has to change, with Pompey needing to chase the game.
CHANCE
Ritchie responds by angling 25 yarder at Jensen.
