RECAP the late drama as Portsmouth fall to disappointing Millwall reverse

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 5th Apr 2025, 08:15 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2025, 16:57 BST
Pompey bid to move a giant step closer to Championship survival at Millwall today.

The gap to the drop zone is five points for the Blues, as the next chapter of the second-tier survival battle takes place.

We’ll be building up to kick-off in London with all the talking points, before team news drops at 2pm.

It’s then more chat and video, before we bring you live updates when the action gets underway from 3pm.

LIVE Millwall v Pompey

16:56 BST

Full time

Millwall 2 Pompey 1

16:55 BST

CHANCE

Langstaff clear but Schmid saves. Corner.

16:55 BST

Two mins to go

Looks like a disappointing defeat

16:54 BST

Home side pushing

Pompey can’t get hold of the ball

16:50 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes

16:50 BST

Change

Waddingham on for Devlin

16:49 BST

Pain for Pompey

The home side are level as Blair and De Norre tangle. The ball is clipped in and Ivanovic ghosts away from Pack to head home his second

16:48 BST

Goal Millwall (Ivanovic) 87min

2-1

16:42 BST

ALL SQUARE!

It’s all square as Dozzell fires home for the Blues! Brilliant cross from Blair causes the threat and then there’s low second ball in from the winger. Cooper blocks Murphy’s drive, but Dozzell pounces and pokes the ball through the Millwall bodies!

16:40 BST

DOZZELLLLLLLLLLL

1-1!!!!!!!!!!!!

16:37 BST

Millwall take the lead against PompeyMillwall take the lead against Pompey
16:36 BST

14 to go

Pompey chasing a leveller in the capital

.

16:35 BST

Pompey pushing

Two corners in quick succession get the Chimes ringing out, but Millwall clear.

16:30 BST

Poole to the rescue

Throws his body on the line to put a long throw out for a corner, which is dealt with.

16:29 BST

Triple sub

Blair, Pack and Saydee on for Ritchie, Williams and Bramall.

16:26 BST

OFF THE POST

Ball drops to Ritchie in the box, who checks and fires through the bodies with the ball cannoning off the post!

16:25 BST

So frustrating

One moment of sloppiness from a set-piece and the gameplan now has to change, with Pompey needing to chase the game.

16:22 BST

CHANCE

Ritchie responds by angling 25 yarder at Jensen.

