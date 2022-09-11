Nonetheless, the winger is convinced his Blues performances are ramping up during the search for his maiden assist.

And he is convinced the Fratton faithful still haven’t seen the best of him during an encouraging start to a season-long stay.

Since arriving from Blackpool last month, Dale has been involved in all eight of Pompey’s matches, starting five of them, while netted against Bristol Rovers.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a hectic time for the 23-year-old, whose partner gave birth to their son hours before joining, with the family subsequently moving down from Stoke.

And Dale believes his displays are steadily improving, culminating with the assist that never was in the first half against Peterborough during the most recent match.

He told The News: ‘No, I don’t think the fans have yet seen the best of me.

‘This is a new team, I didn't have much game time before I came here, but I’m now getting momentum.

Owen Dale has impressed with his early Pompey displays since arriving on loan from Blackpool in August. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Before coming here it had been a frustrating period, I couldn’t really get up and running. Once you have a run of games, momentum builds and you can really start to kick on.

‘I’m feeling fitter and fitter with each game, I am stronger too, and I believe I’ll kick on and start putting in some really strong performances.

‘My performance levels are already 100 per cent better than my debut at Cardiff. We agreed 60-65 minutes with the manager and, when I got to that, I was really starting to feel it. It was the right time to bring me off.

‘It was a bit of carnage around that time, my son had just been born, I didn’t have much sleep, and I was probably running off adrenaline.

‘I feel a lot more settled now, a run of games is what you need. I can now get through 90 minutes and get through comfortably.

‘I’m quite up to speed now, there’s nothing more important than regular game time and I expect to bring more goals, assists and exciting play to Pompey.’

Dale made just eight appearances after joining the Tangerines permanently in January, with three of them starts.

In addition, Michael Appleton replacing Neil Critchley as head coach in June also played a pivotal part.

And having not made Blackpool’s opening two squads at the start of this season, Dale was handed the chance of regular football at Fratton Park.

He added: ‘At Blackpool I was always in and around the squad, most of my appearances were off the bench.

‘I signed at the end of the January but things happen in football, it changes quickly, the manager that brought me in left and you go from there.

‘I had a full pre-season with Blackpool, got through that absolutely fine, no injuries, so I was at a good level of fitness anyway before coming here.

‘I’m now there or thereabouts with my match fitness – it’s nice just to be playing football again.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!

We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.