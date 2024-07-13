Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Released Pompey youngster Haji Mnoga has been handed a trial by League Two Notts County.

The 22-year-old defender was one of 10 Blues players told they could leave Fratton Park at the end of their contracts back in May, after spending the past two seasons on loan at National League Aldershot.

As he looks for a new club, Mnoga was handed a starting role in Stuart Maynards’ Magpies team for their pre-season victory against Wycombe on Saturday.

Initially named as a ‘triallist’ on the Notts County team-sheet that also included former Blues goalkeeper Alex Bass, his identity soon became clear thanks to images posted on social media.

Mnoga became the second youngest post-war player to feature for Pompey, when he made his Blues debut against Crawley in the 2018 EFL Trophy aged 16 years, five months and 24 days..

The academy product went on to make 18 appearances and score one goal for the Fratton Park club.

Speaking in May, John Mousinho said: ‘With Haji, he’s done well with his last couple of loans.

‘The one thing we’d say with Haji, is if you’re going out on loan to any level you have to be the best player to come back and affect the Portsmouth squad.

‘If you look at last year for Haji to come back and affect the squad for this season, he would have needed to be one of the best players at National League level with Aldershot.

‘He did well, but probably not well enough to come and affect our squad at League One level.

‘It’s the same this year, but unfortunately for Haji we’ve stepped up a level - so he would’ve needed to be even better.’

As well as Aldershot, the Tanzania international also spent time out on loan at League Two Gillingham.