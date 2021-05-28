Kavanagh made sure to pick the ex-AFC Bournemouth man's brain after his Pompey arrival from Shrewsbury in January.

Despite playing more than 100 games in the top flight and coming up against a host of household names during his career, Daniels was only too happy to help out the teenager in his bid to improve.

And as Kavanagh prepares for the next chapter of his journey after being released by his boyhood club, he will always be grateful for Daniels' help.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cowplain right-back said: ‘I tried to take as much as I can from all of the players in every position.

‘Charlie has had an amazing career playing in the Premier League. He helped me in training with my defending, getting forwards and with my crossing.

‘A lot of young lads might feel intimidated given his career, but I just used to ask him questions and say "What do you think about this, you've played against some of the best wingers in the world?"

‘He used to give me little details, which I'll always be grateful for.

Harry Kavanagh. Picture: Robin Jones/Getty Images

‘To be fair, all the players were excellent. Bolts, Paul Downing and Ben Close were all excellent.

‘Ellis Harrison's maybe someone people don't think about but for us young lads, having someone like him in the first team is amazing because they make you feel so welcome.

‘Each day I went in, I wanted to learn and keep developing. If I wasn't playing games, I'd keep working hard in the gym and training. I'd always make sure I'd be learning from these boys who have had good careers.

‘I never took anything for granted. I just wanted to learn.’

Charlie Daniels. Picture: Jason Brown

Kavanagh made two appearances for Pompey in the Papa John's Trophy this season.