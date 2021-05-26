Released Portsmouth duo continue to split fans' opinions as Charlton, Preston and Hull are linked with moves

There’s even talk that Championship-bound Hull and second-tier regulars Preston North End are also interested in the former.

And, as you’d expect, that has caused plenty of Blues fans to take to social media to register their opinions.

Indeed, there remains plenty of supporters who still can’t believe that both players have been let go by the club on free transfers.

Others, though, are sticking to their guns that a clear out was needed and that the duo had to go.

It makes for an interesting debate no matter what side of the argument you find yourself on.

But in case you remain undecided, here’s some of the views that have been shared on our Facebook page: Portsmouth FC – The News…

Andy Cannon

Craig MacGillivray, left, and Andy Cannon

Jason Merry: Hope the new manger gets it right!

Letting our better players go for nothing.... shopping in non league! Can here the stick now.

Ash Hall: Prefer him (Cannon) to Close. He's quicker, more attacking, better passer of the ball, more energy in his game. I may be wrong, just personal opinion.

Spencer Gruchy Calvert: Crazy decision by Pompey again.

Tanya Roberts Chinnery: Big loss to Pompey. Good luck Andy at your new club.

Doubt we'll be seeing you next season.

Chris Johnson: I love the fact everyone moaned at the end of the season, we need a clear out etc.

Now we are having one ‘should have kept him’.

It’s not worked for 3 years… clear the squad and start again.

Peter Beachill: It shows as a club we being been paying these players to much over the years.

Now the club is putting themselves first before wages.

Let’s go and get players that want to play for us on a decent wage.

Craig MacGillivray

Aaron Grimble: How is it that one of our promotion rivals can afford MacGillivray’s wages but we can't... did they not suffer the pandemic or is it that they have owners with ambition?

Peter Evans: Shame Mac is going. He was our best player.

Steve Alexander: Either there is a better goalie on the radar or this is a stupid mistake.

At the moment it seems that the bricks are coming out of the wall.

Obviously the owners are not prepared to put their hand in their pockets to keep a prized asset.

Karl Wingate: Or the owners are being very sensible after keeping the club debt free, writing off thousands due to the pandemic.

Terry Shiers: Still think we need a dominant keeper on crosses. Remember Forde? Nobody got in his way at corners.

Bertie Thorpe: What's the point of moaning?

The bloke’s gone, like every other player they move on.