And it's understood Swansea's development side are also plan to run the rule over the Irishman.

Storey was one of several youngsters to be released by the Blues at the end of the season amid an academy player overhaul.

Arriving from Portadown in the summer of 2019, the Northern Ireland youth international made one first-team appearance at Cheltenham in the Papa John's Trophy.

Storey spent the first half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Gosport Borough where he made a sound impression. However, his spell at Privett Park was cut short after non-elite sport was curtailed amid the coronavirus crisis.

He then returned to Ulster to join Irish Premiership outfit Carrick Rangers on loan in January, featuring 13 times in total.

The 19-year-old's now preparing for the next stage of his journey and has attracted interest.

He’s due to go on trial at Millwall – where former Pompey defender and first-team coach Paul Robinson is assistant manager of their development squad – during pre-season.

Gerard Storey. Picture: Nigel Keene