Released Portsmouth pair eyed by Millwall and Peterborough
A promising pair released by Pompey having been attracting interest from the Championship and League One.
Brian Quarm and Bastian Smith are among the 11 second-year scholars who were informed in March they haven’t been offered professional deals.
Quarm, a former Fulham right-back, has made one appearance for the Blues’ first-team, featuring off the bench in October 2022.
That was a Papa Johns Trophy clash against Aston Villa Under-21s, in which Danny Cowley’s men ran out 5-0 winners.
Now Quarm is seeking his next challenge and has recently attended a two-week trial with Millwall, seeking a place with their under-21 squad.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Smith has been trialling at Peterborough, after featuring 17 times for Pompey’s Academy this season.
Like Quarm, he was unused on the Blues’ bench against Fulham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy in August 2023, which finished 3-3.
He was also among the substitutes in December 2022 for a 3-0 win at Stevenage in the same competition, yet has never featured for the first-team.
A number of Pompey’s released second-year scholars have so far gone on trials, including Sam Folarin (Ipswich) and Harvey Laidlaw (Colchester). While third-year scholar Destiny Ojo has been at Colchester and Burnley.
It remains to be seen whether any of the youngsters are offered a lifeline back into the Football League following their Fratton Park departures.
The Blues don’t operate an under-21 side, yet other clubs are regularly eyeing young talent to populate development groups, thereby bringing Pompey’s graduates to their attention.
The Academy’s season finished earlier this month with a 1-0 defeat at a youthful Gosport in the Portsmouth Cup.
