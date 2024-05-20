Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A promising pair released by Pompey having been attracting interest from the Championship and League One.

Brian Quarm and Bastian Smith are among the 11 second-year scholars who were informed in March they haven’t been offered professional deals.

Quarm, a former Fulham right-back, has made one appearance for the Blues’ first-team, featuring off the bench in October 2022.

The young Pompey pair have been on trials following their Fratton Park release. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

That was a Papa Johns Trophy clash against Aston Villa Under-21s, in which Danny Cowley’s men ran out 5-0 winners.

Now Quarm is seeking his next challenge and has recently attended a two-week trial with Millwall, seeking a place with their under-21 squad.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Smith has been trialling at Peterborough, after featuring 17 times for Pompey’s Academy this season.

Like Quarm, he was unused on the Blues’ bench against Fulham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy in August 2023, which finished 3-3.

He was also among the substitutes in December 2022 for a 3-0 win at Stevenage in the same competition, yet has never featured for the first-team.

A number of Pompey’s released second-year scholars have so far gone on trials, including Sam Folarin (Ipswich) and Harvey Laidlaw (Colchester). While third-year scholar Destiny Ojo has been at Colchester and Burnley.

It remains to be seen whether any of the youngsters are offered a lifeline back into the Football League following their Fratton Park departures.

The Blues don’t operate an under-21 side, yet other clubs are regularly eyeing young talent to populate development groups, thereby bringing Pompey’s graduates to their attention.