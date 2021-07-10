Jordy Hiwula. Picture: Joe Pepler

The striker has penned a two-year deal at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Hiwula joined the Blues last October on a free transfer, having previously represented Coventry.

However, he was firmly third-choice striker at Fratton Park and was behind John Marquis and Ellis Harrison in the pecking order.

The ex-Huddersfield man was limited just 13 appearances in total, scoring three goals.

He was not offered fresh terms by Danny Cowley at the end of the 2021-22 season and exited Pompey.

Now Hiwula has linked up with Doncaster ahead of the upcoming season.

He’s the second player to join Donny after leaving Pompey this summer.