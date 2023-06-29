It’s been confirmed that the 19-year-old has joined National League South side Eastbourne Borough.

The forward moves to Prior Lane after the Blues opted against offering the Crookhorn teenager a new Fratton Park deal – a decision that was also taken with Dan Gifford.

Bridgman made two appearances for Pompey, both of which came in the Papa Johns Trophy as substitutes against Peterborough and Crystal Palace respectively.

The former Purbrook Park School pupil spent two successful loan spells at Bognor during the 2022-23 season, appearing in 35 games and scoring seven goals.

He’s currently on international duty with Malta at the Under-19 European Championships.