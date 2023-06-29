News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Released Portsmouth youngster handed non-league deal following Fratton Park departure

Released Pompey youngster Alfie Bridgman has found a new club.
By Mark McMahon
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

It’s been confirmed that the 19-year-old has joined National League South side Eastbourne Borough.

The forward moves to Prior Lane after the Blues opted against offering the Crookhorn teenager a new Fratton Park deal – a decision that was also taken with Dan Gifford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bridgman made two appearances for Pompey, both of which came in the Papa Johns Trophy as substitutes against Peterborough and Crystal Palace respectively.

Most Popular

The former Purbrook Park School pupil spent two successful loan spells at Bognor during the 2022-23 season, appearing in 35 games and scoring seven goals.

He’s currently on international duty with Malta at the Under-19 European Championships.

Pompey Academy product Alfie Bridgman has been released by the BluesPompey Academy product Alfie Bridgman has been released by the Blues
Pompey Academy product Alfie Bridgman has been released by the Blues
Related topics:PortsmouthFratton ParkPompeyBlues