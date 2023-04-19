The Blues have four contracted youngsters presently on loan in non-league – Haji Mnoga, Dan Gifford, Alfie Bridgman and Liam Vincent.

In addition, second-year scholar Josh Dockerill, who has been offered fresh terms, is with the Rocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite Mousinho mulling over shaking up his team after missing out on the League One play-offs, he is adamant nobody will be recalled from loan spells.

Regardless, some will naturally become available, with their campaigns finishing before the Blues’ final game against Wycombe on May 7.

Dockerill, Bridgman and Gifford are all at Nyewood Lane, with the Rocks’ Isthmian Premier Division season finishing on Saturday against Folkestone Invicta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would subsequently then be able to return to Fratton Park and potentially feature in the first-team’s final two matches – Derby and Wycombe.

Yet that could be complicated after booking a place in the Sussex Senior Cup final at the Amex Stadium.

Liam Vincent is presently on loan at Worthing - and has four matches to play until the season's end. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Dockerill, Bridgman and Gifford all started that 5-4 penalty shoot-out success over Brighton’s under-21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although, crucially, the final is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 – 20 days after their league season ends.

A way around that would be to head back to Pompey and then return on a youth loan back to the Rocks in order to feature in the final.

In the case of Vincent, who is impressing at Woking, they still have four matches to play.

Their final game is at home to Hemel Hempstead Town on Saturday, April 29, thereby making him available for just one remaining Pompey fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Mnoga, who has made 15 appearances for Aldershot since January, has two matches left, with his season culminating on Saturday, April 29.

That would leave him one Pompey match to challenge for, although Pompey are awaiting FA clarification whether he can still play for them after his loan finishes.

Mnoga’s loan differs from the other four, being window-to-window rather than a short-term youth arrangement.

Mousinho told The News: ‘It would be nice to have a look at different players, so it’s certainly something we can consider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Although we wouldn’t recall anyone. We know what we’re doing in terms of loans and them staying out for the rest of the season.

‘Also, if you look at where their loan season finishes, for the Bognor lads they will be back two weeks before the end of our season anyway.

‘They are doing well and really benefiting from regular football, so we’ll leave them there for as long as they are needed.

‘Still, it will be a nice opportunity having them back in the building and training for the last couple of weeks of the season as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We haven't had them in the building training day in, day out, week in week out, because their schedule is always a bit different.’