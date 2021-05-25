Killie faced Dundee on Monday night needing to overhaul a 2-1 first-leg deficit to remain in the top flight.

Instead another 2-1 loss condemned them to relegation – ending a proud 28-year stay in the Scottish Premiership.

For Haunstrup, there was also the disappointment of being substituted after 33 minutes.

With Killie trailing 2-0 after just 12 minutes – and adrift 4-1 on aggregate – the former Pompey left-back made way for striker Danny Whitehall in a system change.

However, despite Kyle Lafferty’s second-half penalty, representing his 13th goal in 13 appearances, Killie failed to succeed in their fightback.

It meant Championship runners-up Dundee triumphed 4-2 and replaced Tommy Wright’s side in the top flight.

Haunstrup joined Kilmarnock last summer following a successful trial, having turned down the chance to remain at Fratton Park.

Brandon Haunstrup's maiden Kilmarnock season has ended in disappointment, with relegation from the Scottish Premiership. Picture: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Desiring regular first-team football, the 24-year-old has gone on to make 34 appearances and score once for the Scottish outfit.

In that respect, the switch has proven fruitful for Haunstrup, who had amassed 57 outings in five seasons after emerging from Pompey’s Academy.

Yet Killie must now rebuild in the Championship, with the defender contracted for another season.

Nicke Kabamba, another ex-Pompey player, is also part of Kilmarnock’s relegation, although missed Monday’s night’s decisive match.

The striker scored five goals in 34 appearances in the 2020-21 campaign, yet had been sidelined by a hamstring injury for the past month.

Kabamba arrived at Fratton Park in January 2017 from Hampton & Richmond, going on to make six first-team outings.

He went on to feature for the Hawks and Hartlepool, before joining Kilmarnock in January 2020.

